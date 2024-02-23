For just $30 get the Study Planr Pro for life

This AI-charged study planner is $30 for life. StackSocial

There's a reason why we start working with study buddies as early as grade school. Having an extra set of eyes to help you calculate how you should organize your calendar, what assignments you need to keep track of, and how to best organize yourself can be a huge help. At the same time, it can be hard to find someone who is committed to you and who you don't pay regularly. An AI, on the other hand, can serve you for life at a flat rate.

Study Planr Pro is an example of such an AI-driven tool, and right now a lifetime subscription is on sale for just $30 (reg. $359). Designed to support users with study planning, assignment tracking, task management, and more — this study buddy can work for you when you need it, day or night, for life.

You can use Study Planr Pro's assignment planning tools to map out study sessions and keep track of your progress on existing projects, due dates, and any other pertinent information to keep you on the ball. If you're one of the many of us out there who feel like they could take better notes, or organize them more efficiently, this software can help you out with intuitive information highlighting and organizational support.

In addition to its progress and time tracking features, it also empowers users to collaborate with others with shared workspace capabilities, task delegation tools, and more. All of this adds up to make it a very well-reviewed platform.

One recent review by a Utah-based teacher reads, "Not only does Study Planr help my students, it helps me keep track of class topics and student work as well." Find out how it can work for you with this remarkable deal.

Don't forget that this lifetime subscription to Study Planr Pro is on sale for just $30 (reg. $359).