ServiceNow buys AI startup Parlo

ServiceNow said Thursday that it will acquire Parlo, a Silicon Valley-based startup that trains algorithms for conversational machines. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parlo's technology aims to bring natural language understanding into enterprise systems, giving machines the ability to understand the nuances of human expression. ServiceNow said it plans to incorporate Parlo's technology across its entire suite of services in the Now platform.

"We are rapidly moving away from structured data such as filling in forms and data fields, towards unstructured interactions with machines such as free-form text, voice and gestures. Our goal is to make every day work interactions simple, accessible and natural for everyone," said Pat Casey, sSVP of DevOps for ServiceNow.

The acquisition is the latest in a slew of purchases ServiceNow has made over the last few months. A week ago the company bought SaaS management company .VendorHawk. In October, ServiceNow scooped up SkyGiraffe, makers of a no-code platform that help businesses design mobile apps for enterprise systems.

The SkyGiraffe deal came just a few weeks after ServiceNow bought San Diego, Calif.-based design studio Telepathy, which was also aimed at helping customers create business apps that deliver consumer-based intuitive experiences.

