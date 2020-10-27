Shopify inks commerce partnership with TikTok

Shopify will power new commerce features on TikTok as part of the social network's effort to expand its in-app shopping capabilities. The deal aims to help Shopify merchants reach TikTok's younger audience, while also expanding TikTok's portfolio of business services.

The integration will allow Shopify's more than 1 million merchants to create and connect their TikTok For Business account and deploy In-Feed shoppable video ads directly within Shopify. Merchants will also be able to target audiences across a mix of demographic, location, and behavioral options, and track campaign performance data.

Merchants will also have access to pre-built templates and "1-click" pixel technology that allows Shopify merchants to set up their TikTok pixel with a single click, enabling merchants to optimize marketing campaigns and increase conversion. The companies said they will eventually expand the partnership to include other in-app shopping features.

For Shopify, the integration lines up with the company's push into social commerce and rhymes wth its extensive commerce links to Facebook. For TikTok, the deal furthers its efforts to expand into e-commerce and monetize more parts of its business.

"We are delighted to partner with Shopify and provide a channel for their merchants to reach new audiences and drive sales on TikTok," said Blake Chandlee, VP of Global Business Solutions at TikTok. "As social commerce proliferates, retailers are recognizing that TikTok's creative and highly engaged community sets it apart from other platforms. We're constantly exploring new and innovative ways to connect brands with our users, and Shopify is the perfect partner to help us grow and expand our commerce capabilities globally."

TikTok recently signed an agreement with Oracle and Walmart in order to avoid a shutdown of its US operations. Oracle is set to be TikTok's cloud provider in a deal that gives it a 12.5% stake in the social media network, while Walmart will own a 7.5% stake and explore the intersection of TikTok and e-commerce.