SIM-swap attack, iPad OS, Mate X delay, Pixel 4 reveal (MobileTechRoundup show #472)

I started out last week with a rude awakening late at night as my Twitter and Google accounts were taken over after my SIM card/phone number was stolen even though my SIM remained in my iPhone XS. I describe on of the worst weeks I've had in a long time on MobileTechRoundup show #472 with Kevin offering up some precautions for all to take. While I had two-factor authentication enabled, a cell phone text message isn't always the best means of this secondary authentication.
- SIM hacks and the implications on a Google account
- iPadOS first impressions: Can it replace a laptop?
- Huawei Mate X delayed until at least Septebmer
- Pixel 4 un-leaked by Google
- Google Stadia details
- Celeron Pixel Slate is no more
Running time: 79 minutes
Stay tuned for the full written story of my crazy adventures this week as I hope my experiences and lessons learned help some of you protect yourself and raise awareness about what can happen online.
