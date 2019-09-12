Singapore turns on data channel linking Chongqing industrial parks

A dedicated data link between Singapore and the Chinese city of Chongqing is now up and running, supporting a total capacity of 260Gbps. The connection is part of efforts to bolster physical and digital connections between the two cities and support businesses looking to expand into Western China.

Currently available to organisations across all seven industrial parks in Chongqing, the internet data channel (IDC) aimed to improve digital connections between Southeast Asia--via Singapore--and Western China, through Chongqing. The industrial parks included Liangjiang Digital Economy Industrial Park, China Zhigu (CQ) Science Park, and Blockchain Innovation Industrial Base.

Singapore to feel impact of China-US trade dispute if prolonged Tensions between the two economic powerhouses will lead to fragmented technology markets and, if prolonged, drag down Singapore's economy, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who urges both countries to find ways to establish mutual trust. Read More

"The enhanced connectivity will facilitate physical and digital trade, support data-driven businesses, and develop vibrant and innovative ICT industries for both countries," said Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which worked with Chongqing Big Data Bureau to facilitate partnerships between telcos in both cities.

Touting lower latency, better network reliability, and lower packet loss, IMDA added that the data link offered better user experience in the two markets. In addition, it would provide opportunities for Singapore telcos to carry data traffic between Southeast Asia and Western China, and support Singapore businesses looking to expand into Chongqing or Western China.

IMDA also pointed to long-term plans to attract organisations from that part of China to reach Singapore via the IDC, tapping Chongqing as a hub. It pitched the data link service to sectors that required quality bandwidth and connectivity, such as content streaming and online learning, and companies involved in joint development projects.

The Singapore industry regulator said 12 partnership agreements were inked at the launch, bringing together telcos and IDC users that included China's three largest telcos--China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile--and Singapore's Singtel and StarHub, as well as local organisations such as Tencent Technology, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Yidu Cloud Technology, and National Cancer Centre Singapore.

In its statement on the launch, Singtel said it would work with the three Chinese telcos to provide "secure, high-speed connectivity" across the seven industrial parks and signed an agreement that would see seven Chongqing-based businesses from the manufacturing, research, data-hosting, and blockchain sectors tapping Singtel's network for their connectivity needs when they entered or expanded into the Singapore market.

Singtel's managing director of global enterprise business Lim Seng Kong said: "With enhanced data connectivity, businesses are better-placed to deploy artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things), data analytics, and other emerging technologies to power growth and drive their transformation."

