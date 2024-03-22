'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Soothe yourself with this $40 art therapy app
There are more and more therapeutic platforms and apps emerging in the digital age. With mental health becoming less stigmatized and with resources for help becoming more and more available, there's no better time than now to try out or subscribe to a type of therapy that works for you. For those who are interested in art therapy, this lifetime subscription to Groodles Unlimited Access is on sale for just $40 (reg. $149).
Groodles is the first art therapy app in the world, and it's designed to help users release emotion through art. It features art-driven exercises to help users unwind, reduce stress, and relax. These creatively focused exercises help keep the imaginative parts of your mind active and engaged, which can be therapeutic on its own.
Groodles exercises feature hundreds of works of art and are designed in a way to make general art therapy practices and benefits accessible through a self-guided system. Designed to help you build positive daily habits, some of the exercises include journaling.
Groodles platform operates offline, which means you don't have to rely on an internet connection to get the therapeutic engagement you might be relying on. It offers support for landscape and portrait resolutions, so you can work comfortably from your phone, laptop, or tablet. It also offers unique, and engaging hand-drawn badges to help users track their progress.
If you're interested in art therapy you don't have to book an actual therapist to dip your toes into the water. You can try out this affordable lifetime subscription for a reduced rate and explore art-therapy inspired exercises for as long as they might serve you.
Don't forget this lifetime subscription to Groodles Unlimited Access is on sale for just $40 (reg. $149).