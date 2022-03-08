Tronsmart Bang Bluetooth party speaker: Extra loud 60W sound and superb extras

The Tronsmart Bang party speaker is a black 60W Bluetooth portable speaker with a built-in carry handle and a pulsing light show. Launched this week, the Bang party speaker is a fairly large speaker with dimensions of 14.2 x 7.2 x 5.9 inches -- yet it feels light and portable at 3.08kg.

Inside the box, there is the Tronsmart Bang speaker, a warranty card, user manual, a USB Type-C cable, and an aux cable.

The back of the speaker has a 5V/2A USB Type-C charging port, and there is also a 5V/1A USB port, so the speaker can also be used as a battery pack if one of your devices needs a quick boost. The silicone panel also covers a 3.5mm aux jack and a TF card slot, as well as a reset port. The front of the speaker has a soft silicone control panel with a power button, an equaliser button and indicator, volume buttons and a play pause button. There is also a TuneConn button and indicator, a mode button, and an NFC area. You can connect to the speaker via Bluetooth 5.0 or by using NFC if you prefer.

Tronsmart's patented TuneConn technology allows you to connect up to 100 of the Bang speakers together and synchronise the sound from the initial speaker by pressing the TuneConn button to put the speaker into broadcast mode.

The Bang speaker has a large 10800mAh battery capacity which will deliver up to 15 hours of sound at medium volume if the LED lights are not used and up to 8 hours with the light show. The speaker can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices. Although, it takes almost five hours to charge the speaker fully.

The sound is excellent. Its frequency range is 20Hz-20KHz, so it picks up ultra-low bass. The sound quality in the upper ranges is excellent with no hiss or distortion -- even at high volumes.

Its 60W output gives a really loud sound indoors, and it can hold its own outdoors too. It is IPX6 water-resistant so that it will survive a rain shower -- but do not immerse it in water.

The speaker comes with an optional app that you can install on your mobile device to give you options to tweak your equalizer settings depending on the style of music you prefer, switch modes to play from different sources, or change your LED colours. You can configure the LED lights to pulse with the music in the app settings. You can also connect the Tronsmart Bang party speaker to your voice assistant.

The app is not necessary to connect to the speaker, but if you like to tweak your settings, you can toggle on or off the SoundPulse button on the speaker. Using SoundPulse gives you a far richer sound than when the button is off.

The mode button will switch between music playing modes, from Bluetooth to Aux, TF card or USB flash disk music, and you can do this in the app too.

The Tronsmart Bang party speaker is a superb sounding loudspeaker with the potential to connect to as many other Tronsmart Bangs as you want.

For the price, you will not be disappointed with the sound it will deliver.