Spotlight on Tronsmart Force X outdoor speaker: Powerful sound and a built-in power bank

The Tronsmart Force X outdoor speaker will deliver 50W of thumping sounds from its small form factor, and with its carrying strap, it can be taken almost anywhere.

In the box, there is the speaker, USB Type-C cable, an aux audio cable and a user guide. There is also a rugged carrying strap that affixes to the metal loops at each end of the speaker.

The speaker has raised silicone buttons on the top of the speaker. There is a power button, mode, equalizer, and True Wireless Stereo pairing button. There are also indicator lights for Bluetooth, equalizer, and TWS. There are also play/pause and volume buttons. On the back of the speaker, there is an aux port, a TF card slot, a Type-C charging port, and a USB Type-A port behind a silicone cover.

Like the Tronsmart Bang party speaker , the Force X has SoundPulse technology and is IPX6 water-resistant so that it can survive a rain shower. It is black, solidly built and weighs 1.7kg. Its dimensions are 10.2 x 3.4 x 4.2 inches. The equalizer button will toggle between 3D, deep and speaker mode -- and it is worth trying all of them out as the sound difference is really noticeable.

It has a 10,000mAh battery which can be used as a power bank to charge your devices and will deliver up to 13 hours of playing time at mid-volume. It takes over three hours to charge the battery fully.

TWS (True Wireless Stereo) can be used to pair two Force X speakers together, and like most Tronsmart devices, you can receive and manage phone calls with the speaker by single or double pressing the play pause button. Triple press the same button to activate the voice assistant.

Unlike the Tronsmart Bang, there are no fancy lights on the Force X. This is a functional speaker which will deliver a big sound experience with no nonsense.

It will deliver rich sounds from its dual tweeters and single woofer. The sound is impressive across a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz. Bass sounds are rich and mid-range, and trebles are clear with no distortion -- even at maximum volume. Audio calls are crisp and clean -- but I recommend that you adjust the equalizer settings to optimize the spoken voice.

The Force X speaker is equally as good as the Tronsmart Bang party speaker -- there is little to choose between both speakers – unless you prefer pulsing lights.

At under $99, the Tronsmart Force X outdoor Bluetooth speaker is a really good loud outdoor speaker that will deliver a great sound across the ranges and is perfect for long term playing outside. The build quality and sound delivered is certainly worth the price.