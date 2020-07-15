Students checking AP scores still waiting after College Board site struggles with traffic surge

Screengrab credit: Lauren Dignan

Students looking to see their Advanced Placement scores from the College Board are likely to wait a bit longer since its site has crashed amid a surge in traffic.

Not surprisingly, College Board has an unflattering trending Twitter hashtag complete with memes and screenshots.

Of course, this isn't the first time the College Board has required some patience. The AP exam had technical difficulties as some students faced multiple tech issues. The College Board moved to an online system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a supervised, on-site test-taking location, the College Board moved to an online system, letting students take the exams at home and submit their answers electronically.

Due to technical problems with the College Board process and website, some students were unable to submit their test answers.