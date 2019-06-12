Survey: Industry Cloud

Open standards and the cloud can support a digital transformation in healthcare How one of the UK's largest NHS trusts is developing its own infrastructure to put patients at the centre of healthcare.

clou

The industry cloud continues to grow, vertically that is, as more and more big businesses embrace the customization that industry cloud platforms offer.

What are the advantages of using an industry cloud service? TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research, is conducting a survey to find out.

If you're familiar with how your business chooses and uses industry cloud services, we want to hear from you. The survey contains nine or fewer multiple choice questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.

SEE: Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (Tech Pro Research)

You'll be asked questions about the types of industry cloud services your organization uses, the most important factors in choosing an industry cloud service, and about the positive--and negative--outcomes your company has experienced by using an industry cloud service provider.

All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

Take the Tech Pro Research survey on Industry Cloud and you can request a free copy of the resulting research report.

Also see