​Survey: Managing the multicloud

Taking a multicloud approach was once a lofty pipe dream for enterprises. Now, its becoming a reality, as more cloud providers share customers.

What are the advantages to managing multiple cloud providers? TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research, is conducting a survey to find out.

SEE: Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (Tech Pro Research)

If you're familiar with how your company manages multiple cloud providers, we want to hear from you. The survey contains nine or fewer multiple choice questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.

You'll be asked questions about what public cloud platforms your organization uses, functions you use cloud application providers for, and the challenges of managing multiple cloud providers.

All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

Take the Tech Pro Research survey on managing the multicloud, and you can request a free copy of the resulting research report.

Related stories: