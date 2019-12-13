Swappa launches phone plan comparison service covering major carriers and MVNOs

FCC sets up new 5G fund to bridge digital divide in rural America FCC chairman Ajit Pai said the fund will be available to carriers deploying advanced 5G mobile wireless services in hard-to-serve areas.

As you pick your favorite smartphone, it's also important to consider what network you will be using with that phone. Deciphering different plans from the four major US carriers, and then throwing in all of the MVNO options, can be daunting. Swappa just rolled out its new phone plan comparison service and it's a great way to figure out what is best for you.

The phone comparison service is a consolidated site with a compilation of carriers and plans that display talk, text, data, hotspot, and international calling data. Users can click the link at the bottom of each section for more direct information from the carrier itself.

In addition, the Swappa Blog has extensive reviews of different carrier plans to help you choose the one that is right for your needs. Swappa is also my favorite place to buy and sell mobile technology so if you keep an eye on my Twitter feed you will see when I post something for sale on Swappa and offer Twitter followers even bigger discounts.

Ben Edwards, founder and CEO of Swappa, stated:

Swappa has always been committed to helping consumers save money. We've helped nearly a million people purchase affordable, newish phones and we believe that we can also help them save money when it comes to choosing a phone service plan. Getting the most value out of your hard-earned money is important and people can easily overspend when it comes to a monthly phone service plan. Whether you need a plan for a single line or a family, you can browse our comprehensive list and find the one that is right for you.

I would love to see an update to this plan comparison service that offers family plan comparison tools and even unique features such as military discounts. I'm on the T-Mobile One Military family plan and it is awesome for my five family members, saving me a ton of money each month that I then choose to spend on new phones rather than services.

Given that 5G is just starting to rollout from the four major US wireless carriers, I would love to see the phone comparison tables include which 5G spectrum is available on the different carriers as that will help people choose speed, wide coverage, or both as 5G expands significantly in 2020.