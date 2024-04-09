Telly gets voice control, a power-saving mode, AutoBrightness, and many bug fixes

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

Telly, the company that will send you a totally free TV, keeps rolling out new features. In February, Telly rolled out an update that added interactive fitness videos, community viewing, new picture settings, and more. Telly's April update is keeping the momentum going.

First up, Telly is reintroducing "Hey Telly" voice control, a feature the company disabled a few months ago because it was too sensitive and would activate unnecessarily. Telly says the new version should be more intuitive and responsive than before.

Second, there's a new away mode that automatically dims the screen and cuts back on energy consumption when there's nobody in the room. Once you interact with the TV, it returns to regular brightness.

Speaking of brightness, Telly now has an AutoBrightness mode that adjusts the screen to its environment. For example, if you turn off the lights to watch a movie, the screen will adapt to make viewing more comfortable.

If you're trying to navigate between multiple streaming devices, hitting the home button on Telly's remote now takes you to the device's main menu, and pressing it a second time takes you to the Telly welcome screen.

You may also notice that the stocks and news widgets are now a little easier to see thanks to a larger font.

Telly also fixed some bugs as part of this update. The company has brought back the ability to adjust screen brightness, using either manual controls or AutoBrightness. Telly also fixed an issue that caused unexpected spikes and dips in volume, a bug affecting the sleep timer, and "funkiness" with Apple TV. HDMI switching should also be smoother.

Other bugs are still awaiting fixes. Telly's email about the April update says that audio inconsistencies with the tuner (audio playing when there should be silence, or vice versa), channel scanning bugs, compatibility problems with various third-party soundbars and receivers, and a mismatch between the displayed time and weather and the actual location, still need a little more time.

Telly also teased several upcoming features, including personalized wallpapers, the ability to fine tune audio, motion tracking games, and "Shop Your Show," which lets users purchase on-screen outfits.