The fantastic iRobot Roomba j7 is $300 off ahead of Memorial Day

The iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum has been marked down by 50% ahead of Memorial Day, and is available for just $300 for a limited time. Featuring a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, the Roomba j7 is Wi-Fi connected, allowing you to control it remotely from your smartphone using the iRobot HOME app or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant.

The machine's mapping capabilities are excellent; it creates smart maps of your home and navigates efficiently in neat rows, avoiding obstacles along the way. You can also label rooms and set "keep-out" zones for spaces you'd like the robot to avoid. The suction power is relatively strong for the price point and does a great job on both carpets and hard floors, with the ability to pick up pet hair and debris.

The Roomba j7's standout feature is the PrecisionVision Navigation, which allows it to identify and avoid misplaced objects like cords, socks, and -- most importantly -- pet waste. A robot vacuum that is smart enough to avoid smearing dog poop on your laminate floor is essential, and the j7 promises success in that regard. Also, not having to pick up items before setting the device free to roam and clean is a major plus. (Though you should still pick them up for the most efficient cleaning.)

You can customize your cleaning routine with features like scheduling and automatic docking, ensuring the Roomba is always ready to tackle any mess. Its advanced dirt detection technology allows the j7 to detect dirtier areas in your home and focus its cleaning efforts accordingly. With a runtime of up to 90 minutes and automatic recharging, the Roomba j7's battery life is sufficient for cleaning most homes on a single charge.

At half its normal price, the Roomba j7 is a fantastic robot vacuum that makes cleaning effortless while delivering impressive performance and obstacle avoidance. This Memorial Day sweetens the pot.

