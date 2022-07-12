/>
Home Innovation Wearables Headphones

The Jabra Elite 85t noise-canceling earbuds are only $109, their lowest price ever: Prime Day

At over 50% off, get up to 5.5 hours of streaming with this lowest-ever price.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

As a part of Prime Day, Jabra discounted their earbuds lines across the board, offering some of their lowest savings to date. One of the best of their lineup, the Jabra Elite 85t true noise canceling earbuds are included in the discounts with 53% off their original price for one day only. Right now, you can get the earbuds for only $109, or their lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite 85t true noise-canceling earbuds

 $109 at Amazon

First introduced in 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds offer a true, customized noise-canceling experience. They're designed not only for taking phone calls on the go but for making sure you can hear your music and podcasts the way you want them to be heard. They come with MySounds which allows you to customize your audio on top of the active noise-canceling features.

With up to 5.5-hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the handy charging case, you can listen and take calls for hours from anywhere. If you run low on battery life, a quick 15-minute charge will provide you with an additional hour of talking and listening.

If you're looking for one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, this earbud set is it. It's only available for one day, and it's only while supplies last. Be sure to buy today in order to take advantage of this amazing deal for $109.

