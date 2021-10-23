Take a screen on the go: 13 portable monitors that are on sale

Video conferencing is here to stay, so you definitely want to create an impressive presence every time you use your webcam. But wouldn't it be nice if you could always have an extra screen available to refer to? Especially if it could also be hooked up to your phone for better entertainment viewing?

Take a look at this list of portable monitors, and see which best suits your needs.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Plug this lightweight portable monitor into your 13" or 14" laptop and boost productivity by 50%.

For a limited time only, use coupon code SCREEN44 to get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $219.99 (reg. $256.99).

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

This is the mobile monitor you want for added productivity if you've got a 15' or 15.6' laptop.

For a limited time only, use coupon code SCREEN49 to get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $219.99 (reg. $298.99).

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor

If you can do everything you need to from your phone -- and you don't want to buy another device just to get a bigger screen -- this monitor is for you. And it has amazing FHD 1920*1080 resolution.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Monitor for $204.99 (reg. $219).

UPERFECT 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor

Don't bother buying new devices just to enjoy your favorite content on a better screen; this monitor will give you Ultra-HD 4K resolution plus built-in quad speakers.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor for $289.99 (reg. $339).

UPERFECT 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor

If your phone has a full-featured USB-C port, you can bump up your entertainment with this portable 4K touchscreen monitor with built-in speakers. You can also watch vertically or horizontally.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT 4K Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $469 (reg. $489).

UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor

This is a big 15.6" portable anti-glare monitor with built-in speakers and a battery that can last up to seven hours as well as charge your phone.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor for $289.99 (reg. $339).

UPERFECT 13.3'' Portable Computer Display Monitor

Enjoy having dual-screen functionality wherever you like with this 13.3" portable monitor with wide viewing angles for both vertical and horizontal positions.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT 13.3'' Portable Computer Display Monitor for $199 (reg. $229).

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Touchscreen Monitor

This large portable monitor has three different modes: Duplicate for sharing, Extend to see different pages, and Second Screen to allow you to turn off your device's monitor.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $339 (reg. $399).

UPERFECT 15.6" Portable IPS HDR 1920x1080 FHD Monitor

In addition to an awesome screen, this portable monitor has 360-degree speakers and provides any interface connection you need.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT 15.6" Portable IPS HDR 1920x1080 FHD Monitor for $199 (reg. $309).

Mobile Pixels DUEX Lite: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor

This is a lightweight, slim portable 12.5" monitor with a sharp display that you will love to take everywhere.

For a limited time only, use coupon code DUEXLITE to get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Lite: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor for $229 (reg. 314).

UPERFECT Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor with Case, Fans, & Stand

This monitor can be connected to your phone, or attached to a Pi as a fully functional touchscreen perfect for learning to code.

For a limited time only, get the UPERFECT Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor with Case, Fans, & Stand for $169.99 (reg. $199).

Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display

This portable 11.6" display can be attached to laptops from 13" to 16" and has multiple display modes for your convenience.

For a limited time only, get the Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display for $249.99 (reg. $299).

Espresso WFH Touchscreen Display & Accessories Bundle

This slim portable monitor is bundled with a case that acts as an adjustable stand, as well as a portable mounting kit that can be easily used anywhere.

For a limited time only, get the Espresso WFH Touchscreen Display & Accessories Bundle for $371 (reg. $456)