These 3 Gemini upgrades will help you get more out of the AI assistant

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Since Google rebranded its Bard AI chatbot to Gemini earlier this year, it has positioned the technology as an AI assistant capable of doing more than what an ordinary chatbot can. Now Gemini's latest updates make it easier for more people to experience the benefits of the AI assistant.

Also: ChatGPT vs. Microsoft Copilot vs. Gemini: Which is the best AI chatbot?

On Tuesday, Google unveiled Gemini updates that make many of its most popular features, including its mobile app and Extensions, available to more countries, languages, and even iPhone users.

1. Gemini is coming to iOS

If you are an iOS user, Google shares that in the coming weeks, you will have the opportunity to access the Gemini from the Google app. Even though the integrations in iOS will not be as expansive as the ones available via the Android app, users will be able to toggle on Gemini from the Google app to start chatting, as seen in the photo below.

Google

Once users toggle over to Gemini, they can input prompts like they regularly would, asking for help composing text, brainstorming ideas, and more via text, photos, or voice prompts.

2. New way to access Gemini in Chrome

To make using Gemini even easier in Chrome, Google introduced a new way to access it. Now all users need to do is type '@gemini' in the Chrome address bar, followed by the prompt they want Gemini to assist with. Then Chrome will launch Gemini with the prompt already inputted and an answer available.

3. More languages and countries

The Gemini app is now available in more countries and languages. The list includes over 100 territories and countries, and you can see the entire list here. Additionally, the Extensions feature, which allows Gemini to use relevant information from Google apps and services to compile its answer, is available in all languages and countries currently supported by Gemini.