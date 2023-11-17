'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
These translation earbuds are just $90 right now
The holiday season is upon us and connection might be the most valuable gift you could bestow on your loved ones and friends. Travelers, people who are interested in different cultures, and those whose work takes them to different countries -- these are all examples of those who would benefit from easier translation.
During this early Black Friday sale, these Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds are available for just $90 through Nov. 27.
This 2019 CES Innovation Awards honoree makes talking to individuals and groups who speak different languages easier than ever before. Powered by its own proprietary app called MyJuno, this set of earbuds can translate any of the 37 included languages through to the person wearing it while weaving seamlessly into a regular day.
The CLIK S earbuds come with different-sized memory foam ear tips for comfortable and easy wearing. They also support HD sound and listening to music, answering calls, reading texts, and more. In addition to serving all of the functional needs of a modern set of earbuds, these translation devices make connecting and understanding people all the easier, opening up a world of educational and professional opportunities.
Get these Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds on sale for just $90 until Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.