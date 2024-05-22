This Anker power bank has a genius feature that makes it irreplaceable for me

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W power bank

From the built-in display to the onboard USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying strap, this is one of the most intuitive power banks I've tested.

I just wish it supported wireless charging, too.

Have you ever been in such a rush that you grabbed a power bank to keep your smartphone from dying, only to find find that you forgot to grab a cable for it? No? Just me?

Also: I've tested dozens of power banks. This is the 'Goldilocks' of chargers

Up until recently, that was an issue I constantly experienced. But then came the Anker Nano 30W power bank. It has a 10,000mAh battery capacity, a built-in display that tells you how much power it has, and an ingenious USB-C feature that I can no longer live without.

View at Amazon

Specifications

Total Capacity: 10,000mAh

Cells: 2x 5,000mAh, 7.2Vdc, 36Wh

Input: USB-C Cable: 30W Max (5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 15V⎓2A / 20V⎓1.5A）



Output: USB-C Cable: 30W Max (5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A / 10V⎓2.25A / 12V⎓2.5A / 15V⎓2A / 20V⎓1.5A, USB-A: 22.5W Max (5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2A / 10V⎓2.25A / 12V⎓1.5A）

Cable: 0.6ft/19cm

Display: OLED, showing remaining battery and full charge/remaining battery time

Weight: 7.58oz (215g)

Colors: Black Stone, Ice Lake Blue, Natural Green, Shell White, and Lilac Purple

While MagSafe power banks are now all the rage, if you need to charge anything else, you still need to remember a cable. With the Anker Nano, you have a built-in USB-C cable, along with two USB ports -- one USB-C and one USB-A.

Also: The best portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested

The built-in USB-C cable is a decent length at 0.6ft (19cm) and can be used for both charging the power bank and charging other devices. This cable fits through a metal loop on the power bank, keeping it out of the way when not in use and allowing it to be used as a lanyard loop when you're not charging anything.

This simple but highly effective feature makes the power bank easy to carry around, especially when your hands are full with other gadgetry.

Cable doubles as a cool lanyard loop Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There's a single button on the top of the unit to turn the power bank on. On the front, a small but exceptionally vibrant display shows the charge level and estimated charge/discharge time. This is especially useful when you're powering a phone, tablet, or earbuds and want to know approximately how much more time you need before the device tops up.

The display makes it easy to glance over for information. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I carried out my usual barrage of tests on this power bank, testing the capacity, charge and discharge wattages, recharge times, and also how it handled from a temperature point of view when under load, and it passed all the tests with flying colors.

Stays cool under pressure! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's buying advice

If you're tired of forgetting to bring an extra cable for your power bank, the Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W power bank has your name all over it. It has enough power for a quick top-up, built-in cable that doesn't get in the way, and a nice form factor that fits easily into a pocket or bag.