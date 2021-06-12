This app teaches you how to make your iPhone secure

A big part of making security work is educating users about the importance of it, and how quickly (and usually effortlessly) the bad guys can take advantage of our mistakes.

This is exactly what iVerify does.

Must read: I just found my lost AirTag… you'll never guess where it went

iVerify First and foremost, iVerify is a security scanner that makes sure you are making use of the basic security features such as Face/Touch ID, Screen Lock, and are running the latest iOS version. It also runs a device scan that looks for security anomalies and gives you a heads up if something seems out of place. It can be very hard to spot if an iPhone has been hacked, so having a tool installed that keeps an eye out for the telltale signs of intrusion offers piece of mind. iVerify is also packed with guides that looks at the many different security features built into iOS, and how you can take advantage of them to secure your iPhone (or iPad). There's also a whole raft of other cool stuff, from information on securing your Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter accounts, information on activating DNS over HTTPS, a periodic reboot reminder (a simple way to protect yourself from remote exploits), and even a page that offers the latest security news. $3 at Apple Store

iVerify is a brilliant app that gets regular updates to keep the information fresh and up-to-date.

iVerify is not free -- it costs $2.99 -- but it's truly worth the money if you take security seriously. Even if you know your around iOS well, you're likely to learn a few new things from going through all the guides contained in this app.

iVerify requires iOS 13.0 or later or iPadOS 13 or later, and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.