This M3 MacBook Pro model will display to dual monitors just like M3 MacBook Air

One cool feature unveiled with Apple's new M3 MacBook Air is support for dual monitors. With the lid closed on the 13-inch or the 15-inch M3 Air, you can view the screen on two external monitors at the same time. One external monitor can display the screen with a resolution as high as 6K at 60Hz, while the second monitor's resolution can go as high as 5K at 60Hz.

Imagine the type of work you can get done with all that screen real estate.

But what about those of you who bought the M3 MacBook Pro that launched last October? You're in luck. Apple has confirmed to 9to5Mac that a software update slated for the 14-inch MacBook Pro will grant it the same capability. And the dual monitor feature will work the same way on the M3 MacBook Pro as on the M3 Air

Apple didn't reveal when or how the update would be available. And in its story, 9to5Mac cited the 14-inch MacBook Pro model but didn't mention the 16-inch variant. I contacted Apple for clarification and will update this story if I get any further details.

Support for more than one external monitor is a new feature for MacBooks outfitted with Apple's basic-level M series chips. The M1 and M2 MacBooks can display their screens on only a single external monitor, even with the lid closed.

But pricier models with higher-end M chips have always been able to work with multiple displays. A MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro or M3 Pro chip can handle up to two external displays, while a MacBook Pro with an M2 Max or M3 Max chip can juggle a whopping four external displays at once.

Beyond the dual monitor support, the new M3 MacBook Air offers faster performance over the M1 and M2 variants and support for Wi-Fi 6e. But otherwise, most of the specs are the same as in the M2 model.