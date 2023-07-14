This multi-color studio light is so good I filmed a sitcom with it

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Let's talk about lighting -- serious lighting. Get lighting right and it can take your video content to the next level.

Over a year ago, I had some big plans to start filming a sitcom. The pilot had been written and it was just a matter of putting all of the pieces together before the filming kicked off. I purchased a cinema-quality camera and immediately realized the LED lighting panels I had wouldn't be enough.

Also: The best lights for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok

So, I went on the hunt for a lighting instrument that could perfectly serve my requirements, which were:

It had to be bright enough to serve as both key and fill lights

It needed to have bi-color adjustment

It had to be portable

It needed to work plugged in or via battery

After about a week of research, I landed on the Aputure LS 60X -- and I haven't regretted purchasing two of these for a second.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Aputure LS 60X Light The Aputure LS 60X lighting instrument is ideal for small films, news, TV, and vlogging. View at Amazon

These lights are amazing and pack plenty of features that are sure to impress, including:

Daylight-balanced focusing LED that can pull off a 15-45° spot-flood beam angle

60W expanded bi-color focusing LED fixture

With its custom, Aputure aspherical optics, the light can output 30,000+ lux in full spot, or 5,200+ lux in flood mode

Expanded bi-color CCT range of 2700K-6500K, with built-in CCT presets

CRI/TLCI scores of 95+, and SSI (Tungsten) of 86, and an SSI (D56) of 74

Modular V-Mount receiver can hold all its power options, including the AC adapter, D-Tap (V-Mount) batteries, and the intelligent dual NP-F battery plate

Bluetooth connectivity allows you to configure the light via your phone

I've used my Aperture lights for a lot of filming (mostly tests, so far). And although I haven't yet decided to use them for vlogging content (as my LED panels have done a fine job so far), I've not ruled that option out. However, the Aputure LS 6X is a serious instrument and produces a lot of light. My guess is this pair of lights would be overkill for simple vlogging.

For filming news, sitcoms, and similar types of content, these lights are more than ideal. And because they offer so much flexibility, I cannot imagine these lights being bested at this price point. Speaking of which…price might be an issue. As I've said, these are serious lights, and at $356 each (not including a stand), you have to know exactly what your project needs before you lay down the coin for one of them (and you'll probably want two).

Also: Best streaming mics: Start that podcast or Twitch channel

The light includes a handy carrying case to tuck all of the bits into as you move from location to location. And although the case is nice and padded, you certainly wouldn't want to drop it.

The carrying case makes it easy to tote the Aputure LS 60X around. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The LS 60X is surprisingly quiet. You might be asking yourself, "Since when did lights make noise?" Given the intense output of these lights, they can get hot. Because of that, there's an internal fan to keep them cool. In all the filming tests I've done with this light, I've yet to hear them (without putting my ear directly up to the light itself). That quietness means your mics aren't going to pick up any noise.

Also: This $200 light panel turned my basement into a video studio

And adjusting the light is incredibly simple. On the back of the instrument, there's a small LED panel, which makes it easy to see what color temperature and intensity you are using. With the twist of a knob, you can easily change both. A knob at the bottom allows you to change the angle of the light throw. So, if you need a narrower or wider beam, just turn the knob until you find the perfect throw.

The Aputure menu system is simple to navigate. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If you're looking for effects, push the Menu knob and navigate through the simple menu. Or, you can use the Sidus Link App (Android/iOS) for easier interaction.

When I was doing my first tests with the Aputure lights, I was amazed that I didn't have to use nearly all the fill lights I'd had to resort to when using LED panels. And having the ability to adjust the color temperature, brightness, and angle made these lights far more flexible than anything I've ever used to light a scene that wasn't for a full-blown stage production.

If you're looking to improve your video content -- whether it's vlogging, news, TV, or film, the Aputure LS 60X is a great choice that will punch way above its weight.