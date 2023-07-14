This multi-color studio light is so good I filmed a sitcom with it

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Let's talk about lighting -- serious lighting. Get lighting right and it can take your video content to the next level.
Over a year ago, I had some big plans to start filming a sitcom. The pilot had been written and it was just a matter of putting all of the pieces together before the filming kicked off. I purchased a cinema-quality camera and immediately realized the LED lighting panels I had wouldn't be enough.
So, I went on the hunt for a lighting instrument that could perfectly serve my requirements, which were:
After about a week of research, I landed on the Aputure LS 60X -- and I haven't regretted purchasing two of these for a second.
The Aputure LS 60X lighting instrument is ideal for small films, news, TV, and vlogging.
These lights are amazing and pack plenty of features that are sure to impress, including:
I've used my Aperture lights for a lot of filming (mostly tests, so far). And although I haven't yet decided to use them for vlogging content (as my LED panels have done a fine job so far), I've not ruled that option out. However, the Aputure LS 6X is a serious instrument and produces a lot of light. My guess is this pair of lights would be overkill for simple vlogging.
For filming news, sitcoms, and similar types of content, these lights are more than ideal. And because they offer so much flexibility, I cannot imagine these lights being bested at this price point. Speaking of which…price might be an issue. As I've said, these are serious lights, and at $356 each (not including a stand), you have to know exactly what your project needs before you lay down the coin for one of them (and you'll probably want two).
The light includes a handy carrying case to tuck all of the bits into as you move from location to location. And although the case is nice and padded, you certainly wouldn't want to drop it.
The LS 60X is surprisingly quiet. You might be asking yourself, "Since when did lights make noise?" Given the intense output of these lights, they can get hot. Because of that, there's an internal fan to keep them cool. In all the filming tests I've done with this light, I've yet to hear them (without putting my ear directly up to the light itself). That quietness means your mics aren't going to pick up any noise.
And adjusting the light is incredibly simple. On the back of the instrument, there's a small LED panel, which makes it easy to see what color temperature and intensity you are using. With the twist of a knob, you can easily change both. A knob at the bottom allows you to change the angle of the light throw. So, if you need a narrower or wider beam, just turn the knob until you find the perfect throw.
If you're looking for effects, push the Menu knob and navigate through the simple menu. Or, you can use the Sidus Link App (Android/iOS) for easier interaction.
When I was doing my first tests with the Aputure lights, I was amazed that I didn't have to use nearly all the fill lights I'd had to resort to when using LED panels. And having the ability to adjust the color temperature, brightness, and angle made these lights far more flexible than anything I've ever used to light a scene that wasn't for a full-blown stage production.
If you're looking to improve your video content -- whether it's vlogging, news, TV, or film, the Aputure LS 60X is a great choice that will punch way above its weight.