/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Photo & Video

This multi-color studio light is so good I filmed a sitcom with it

If you need to raise the quality of your video content, the Aputure LS 60X packs plenty of power to do the job.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
The Aputure LS 60X light.
Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Let's talk about lighting -- serious lighting. Get lighting right and it can take your video content to the next level. 

Over a year ago, I had some big plans to start filming a sitcom. The pilot had been written and it was just a matter of putting all of the pieces together before the filming kicked off. I purchased a cinema-quality camera and immediately realized the LED lighting panels I had wouldn't be enough. 

Also: The best lights for streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok

So, I went on the hunt for a lighting instrument that could perfectly serve my requirements, which were:

  • It had to be bright enough to serve as both key and fill lights
  • It needed to have bi-color adjustment
  • It had to be portable
  • It needed to work plugged in or via battery

After about a week of research, I landed on the Aputure LS 60X -- and I haven't regretted purchasing two of these for a second. 

The Aputure LS 60X light.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS

Aputure LS 60X Light

The Aputure LS 60X lighting instrument is ideal for small films, news, TV, and vlogging.

View at Amazon

These lights are amazing and pack plenty of features that are sure to impress, including:

  • Daylight-balanced focusing LED that can pull off a 15-45° spot-flood beam angle
  • 60W expanded bi-color focusing LED fixture
  • With its custom, Aputure aspherical optics, the light can output 30,000+ lux in full spot, or 5,200+ lux in flood mode
  • Expanded bi-color CCT range of 2700K-6500K, with built-in CCT presets
  • CRI/TLCI scores of 95+, and SSI (Tungsten) of 86, and an SSI (D56) of 74
  • Modular V-Mount receiver can hold all its power options, including the AC adapter, D-Tap (V-Mount) batteries, and the intelligent dual NP-F battery plate
  • Bluetooth connectivity allows you to configure the light via your phone

I've used my Aperture lights for a lot of filming (mostly tests, so far). And although I haven't yet decided to use them for vlogging content (as my LED panels have done a fine job so far), I've not ruled that option out. However, the Aputure LS 6X is a serious instrument and produces a lot of light. My guess is this pair of lights would be overkill for simple vlogging. 

For filming news, sitcoms, and similar types of content, these lights are more than ideal. And because they offer so much flexibility, I cannot imagine these lights being bested at this price point. Speaking of which…price might be an issue. As I've said, these are serious lights, and at $356 each (not including a stand), you have to know exactly what your project needs before you lay down the coin for one of them (and you'll probably want two).

Also: Best streaming mics: Start that podcast or Twitch channel

The light includes a handy carrying case to tuck all of the bits into as you move from location to location. And although the case is nice and padded, you certainly wouldn't want to drop it.

The Aputure LS 60X light in its carrying case.

The carrying case makes it easy to tote the Aputure LS 60X around.

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The LS 60X is surprisingly quiet. You might be asking yourself, "Since when did lights make noise?" Given the intense output of these lights, they can get hot. Because of that, there's an internal fan to keep them cool. In all the filming tests I've done with this light, I've yet to hear them (without putting my ear directly up to the light itself). That quietness means your mics aren't going to pick up any noise.

Also: This $200 light panel turned my basement into a video studio

And adjusting the light is incredibly simple. On the back of the instrument, there's a small LED panel, which makes it easy to see what color temperature and intensity you are using. With the twist of a knob, you can easily change both. A knob at the bottom allows you to change the angle of the light throw. So, if you need a narrower or wider beam, just turn the knob until you find the perfect throw.

The Aputure LED menu and control knobs.

The Aputure menu system is simple to navigate.

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If you're looking for effects, push the Menu knob and navigate through the simple menu. Or, you can use the Sidus Link App (Android/iOS) for easier interaction.

When I was doing my first tests with the Aputure lights, I was amazed that I didn't have to use nearly all the fill lights I'd had to resort to when using LED panels. And having the ability to adjust the color temperature, brightness, and angle made these lights far more flexible than anything I've ever used to light a scene that wasn't for a full-blown stage production. 

If you're looking to improve your video content -- whether it's vlogging, news, TV, or film, the Aputure LS 60X is a great choice that will punch way above its weight. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments