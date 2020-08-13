Time to update your iPhone again - iOS 13.6.1 is out

Another day, another iPhone update.

This update address the following:

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

iPad users can also grab iPadOS 13.6.1. This fixes an issue where unneeded system files might not be deleted when storage is low.

iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 doesn't contain any security patches.

The iOS 13.6.1 update is approximately 110MB, and you can grab it now by going Settings > General > Software Update.