TPG Telecom and Nokia pick up Public Safety Mobile Broadband trial

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

TPG Telecom and Nokia have been appointed to trial a proof-of-concept network for the long mooted Public Safety Mobile Broadband to be used by the nation's emergency services.

Traditionally, emergency services have used dedicated radio networks, while the trial will see the introduction of LTE technology and data to allow for the use of messaging services, data analytics, location services, and real-time reporting.

TPG said on Tuesday it had been working with federal and state governments, and emergency services to create a "superior multi-operator solution".

"The trial will allow for the exhaustive testing of the multi-operator service delivery model to ensure it can provide the critical communications support needed for frontline staff during emergencies and natural disasters," TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta said.

"Last year's bushfires and the recent floods in New South Wales and south east Queensland demonstrate the importance of emergency services personnel having access to real-time information to enable them to make critical decisions in dangerous, fast-moving situations."

In December, New South Wales updated its 10-year plan to improve communications for NSW emergency services, with the LTE network making up part of the state's AU$600 million spend on emergency communications.

"Previously critical Gov agencies such as @NSWAmbulance, @NSWSES and @nswpolice had separate radio networks. We are investing $600m to create a single network for these frontline services," then Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello tweeted at the time.

Last year, it was highlighted that spectrum in the 850Mhz band could be used for public safety mobile broadband.

