TPG unveils first Singapore mobile plan touting 50GB data

TPG Telecom has unveiled its first mobile plan for the Singapore market, offering subscribers 50GB of data for SG$10 ($5.66) a month. The service plan does not require customers to be tied to a contract and includes 300 minutes of talktime.

The country's fourth telco, TPG said in a statement Tuesday that it would announce a prepaid plan offering at a later date.

The Australian operator earlier launched a free trial service with unlimited data, which helped garner more than 400,000 TPG subscribers in Singapore, to date. It has more than 2 million customers in Australia.

The $10 mobile plan includes free caller ID, incoming voice calls, and SMS. From May 2020, it also would include 1GB of roaming data for selected countries as well as calls and SMS to international numbers.

Subscribers will be charged SG$1 ($0.57) per 1GB that exceeds their monthly data allowance.

TPG Singapore's acting CEO Richard Tan said: "Based on the valuable feedback from our large service trial subscriber base, consumers here want to have easy-to-understand yet attractive mobile plans with no hidden charges. The TPG proposition is simple, just $10 per month for 50GB of data and 300 call minutes with no bill shock and no lock-in contract. We look forward to giving our customers what they want -– transparency and affordability."

Customers register online for the 50GB SIM-only plan and, when successful, will have to go to a TPG-designated collection centre to collect their SIM card.

The telco's commercial launch marks the end of its free service trial, but subscribers who currently still are on their free trial period will continue to have free access until their plans expire.

TPG was one of three bidders for Singapore's 5G licensee, joining Singtel Mobile as well as M1 and StarHub, the latter of which submitted a joint bid.

