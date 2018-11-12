Transformation goes pragmatic

What do we mean by pragmatism? A sense of realism, practical steps, and a desire for tangible outcomes.

It's a good description for what we are seeing in a market that carried ambitious strategies into 2018 but ran afoul of internal headwinds.

Also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Don't get me wrong, the external market is neither easy nor forgiving -- the combined forces of empowered customers, hyper-digital advancement, and new and hostile competitive fronts are not going away. But forced pragmatism results from issues related to allocation and readiness: Did leadership allocate the political and real capital necessary to overcome organizational inertia? And was the organization ready for this kind of strategic upheaval?

Turns out, no: All good intentions aside, allocation was mostly insufficient, and practical considerations such as back-office technical debt created stronger headwinds than expected. Indeed, we saw flat CX performance, slimmed-down digital efforts, and culture chewed on by the jaws of culture. The revolution was interrupted... but hopefully not stopped.

CNET: Best Black Friday deals 2018 | Best Holiday gifts 2018 | Best TVs to give for the holidays

This is a fork in the road for leaders: Is pragmatism in 2019 traction or retrenchment?

The pace of change is not slowing down, nor is the market getting more forgiving: Customers challenge companies to deliver value to their lives. The pace and diversity of technology -- from the promise of AI to the reality of technical debt -- challenges prioritization and budgets. And cyberthreats can destroy a brand's value in days. These continue to be consequential times for leaders seeking to retool their companies to compete in a dynamic, hostile market.

TechRepublic: A guide to tech and non-tech holiday gifts to buy online | Photos: Cool gifts for bosses to buy for employees | The do's and don'ts of giving holiday gifts to your coworkers

I hope you enjoy and learn from our 2019 predictions. Mostly, I hope that leaders treat 2019 as a critical foundation-building moment -- and are ready to come out swinging in 2020.

-- By Carrie Johnson, chief research officer

Download Forrester's complimentary predictions 2019 guide to understand why 2019 will be the year that transformation goes pragmatic.

This post originally appeared here.

Previous and related coverage:

What is digital transformation? Everything you need to know

Digital transformation: what it is, why it matters, and what the big trends are.

The pressure's on: digital transformation seen as a make-or-break proposition for IT managers

Survey finds 83 percent of IT leaders fear they actually could be fired if their digital transformation efforts fail.

Find the best talent to drive your cloud and digital transformation

Most companies use a combination of talent acquisition techniques to get their digital transformation and cloud work underway. Here's a rundown of effective approaches.

Why IoT is a critical part of digital transformation

With the IoT market growing at a increasingly fast pace, companies need to have a plan of how they will use IoT in their business and how they will protect its data.

Eight obstacles to overcome in your digital transformation journey

The road to digital success is full of challenges, including change management, security, and legacy systems. Here's what you need to look out for as you digitize your business.

AI and Internet of Things will drive digital transformation through 2020

Research study reveals IoT, AI and synchronous ledger tech (blockchain) priorities.

Related stories: