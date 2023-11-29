'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Travel more for less with this lingering Cyber Monday deal on a lifetime subscription to OneAir Elite
The holiday season is approaching quickly, presenting a popular time for people to travel. If you're aiming to save money on flights in the coming months and far beyond, consider taking advantage of a current offer on a lifetime of discounts.
You can pick up a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan for only $80 with no coupon necessary through Dec. 3.
OneAir Elite Plan: Lifetime Subscription (Save on Business, First, Premium Class Flights, Hotels & More!)
Featuring transparent pricing and free cancellation within 24 hours of booking, a OneAir Elite Plan provides a massive array of flight options that include first class, premium and economy seats on domestic and international journeys alike. It can also be used to book hotels, rental cars, and activities at surprisingly low rates.
OneAir expertly tracks down mistake fares and brings them directly to you for consideration. Select up to 10 preferred departure airports and start finding more affordable and flexible flights today and long-term. Whether you're traveling for the holidays or looking into 2024 or beyond, this service is primed to simplify the process.
OneAir offers AI-powered alerts while tracking millions of fares, and the accompanying mobile app can be accessed by iOS or Android users. Plus, an Elite subscription comes with personal one-on-one air travel planning support to find the right trip.
Save big on travel plans this winter and beyond by purchasing a lifetime subscription to a OneAir Elite Plan for only $80 through Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.