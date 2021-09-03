Turbocharge your network security skills to become a highly paid cybersecurity expert for just $30

It's been a long 18 months or so for almost the entire world. If you're an IT systems admin who has started to focus on security and would like to drastically change your life by becoming a highly paid cybersecurity expert, the affordable 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle can help make your dreams come true. And, best of all, you don't have to take any time away from your current job to take advantage of these self-paced courses.

ZDNet Recommends The best cybersecurity certification: Deepen your knowledge Cybersecurity certifications can help you get your foot in the door into what has fast become an industry with a high demand for skilled staff. Here is how to get started. Read More

If you've only got a couple of years of experience, you can start with CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) to learn all about core security functions and how to perform them. Students love this class; they've rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Of course, iCollege courses do tend to be highly rated. Leading tech corporations trust their employee training to the company. With its own employees spread throughout the U.S., India, and South Africa, iCollege's customers actually range across more than 120 countries.

In fact, the next level intermediate course, CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), is also rated 5 out of 5 stars. This class will cover best practices and the practical application of the tools and concepts related to computer security. Another intermediate-level course, CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001), will show you the latest vulnerability assessment skills and penetration testing techniques to fight network attacks.

Then you can finish up with the advanced level CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003) to gain expertise in enterprise security, risk management, and more. Since you have lifetime access to all of these courses, you can just take your time and gain certifications as you complete each one.

With the ever-increasing rate of ransomware and other cybercrimes, there will be a need for cybersecurity skills for quite some time into the future. The field also lends itself well to remote work, so if you'd like to start working from exotic locations, you may want to also start learning a new language or two.

Don't miss this opportunity to train for an exciting new career as a cybersecurity expert. Grab The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle now while it's on sale for only $30.

Prices subject to change.