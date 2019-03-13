Verizon's 5G network to launch April 11 in two US cities

Verizon said on Wednesday that it plans to launch its highly anticipated 5G network on April 11 in Chicago and Minneapolis. There's a caveat, of course, as the carrier said only parts of the cities will experience Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service before the coverage is expanded more widely. By the end of this year, Verizon expects to have its 5G service live in more than 30 markets.

Verizon also announced that its next-generation wireless service will cost $10 more per month on top of its existing unlimited plans. The first 5G-enabled smartphone to accompany the service is the Motorola moto z3 with the 5G moto mod, which will be available for pre-order on March 14.

SEE: How 5G will transform business (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)

"Continuing our track record of 5G 'firsts,' we are thrilled to bring the first 5G-upgradeable smartphone exclusively to Verizon customers," said Verizon's chief technology officer, Kyle Malady, in a press release. Verizon also plans to offer the new Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung's 5G ready smartphone that debuts next month.

Verizon's telco rival AT&T is also setting up its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis, in addition to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Nashville, which are due to be switched on in the first half of 2019. Meanwhile, Sprint's 5G network will launch across the initial 5G markets of downtown Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington DC some time this year.

Also: Galaxy S10: Which model should you buy?

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Qualcomm touts OEM, carrier wins for global 5G launches in 2019

The chip giant announced that its Snapdragon X50 modem chipset was chosen by 19 global operators for upcoming mobile 5G trials.

Sprint eyes mobile 5G network launch for first half of 2019

5G could lead to an increase in customers' data plans, Sprint's CEO said.

How 5G will impact the future of farming

ZDNet caught up with Julian Sanchez, director of John Deere Technology Innovation Center, during CES 2018 to talk about how rural connectivity will impact the future of precision agriculture.