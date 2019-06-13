VMware to acquire Avi Networks

VMware on Thursday announced it plans to purchase Avi Networks, a multi-cloud application delivery company. The deal bolsters VMware's networking and security portfolio with a software-defined application delivery controller (ADC). The terms of the deal, expected to close in VMware's fiscal Q2, were not shared.

The Avi platform automates application networking and security with closed-loop analytics, template-driven configuration and integration with management products. It offers advanced analytics and insights for performance monitoring, the ability to deploy across on-premises and multiple cloud environments, as well as elasticity and on-demand scalability.

Avi already integrates with VMware technologies including VMware NSX and VMware vCenter. Once the deal is closed, VMware will offer both built-in load balancing capabilities as part of VMware NSX Data Center, and an advanced, standalone ADC.

"Combining Avi Networks with VMware NSX will further enable organizations to respond to new opportunities and threats, create new business models, and deliver services to all applications and data, wherever they are located," VMware's Tom Gillis said in a statement.

Founded more than six years ago, Avi's platform has been deployed by large enterprises in a range of sectors, including financial services, e-commerce, technology, manufacturing and retail.