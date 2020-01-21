VMware to acquire Nyansa for AI-based network analytics

VMware on Tuesday announced it intends to acquire Nyansa, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based firm that offers AI-based network analytics. The deal is expected to close in VMware's first quarter of FY2021. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VMware plans to combine Nyansa Voyance, the AIOps platform for network analytics and IoT security, with VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud. The combination should help VMware extend its portfolio further into enterprise campus and branch offices, by adding software-defined capabilities on Wi-Fi and LAN devices. Users will be able to get comprehensive data on network traffic and application performance.

"The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware's delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution," Sanjay Uppal, VP and GM of VMware's VeloCloud Business Unit, said in a statement. "Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today's vendor-specific solutions."

Founded six years ago, Nyansa currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites, VMware said. Nyansa's customers include Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport and Stanford University.

"Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture," Nyansa CEO Abe Ankumah said in a statement. "Following the close of the acquisition, we will continue to advance our AI-driven multi-vendor network analytics platform and double-down on end-to-end user experience and IoT operational assurance."