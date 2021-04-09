Vodafone works on resolving nationwide network outage

Image: Asha Barbaschow/ZDNet

Vodafone customers were experiencing outages across the network on Friday, with reports being made via social media from around 11am AEST.

At 12:23pm AEST, Vodafone took to Twitter to confirm that the issue was being experienced across the country.

"We are aware of an issue impacting 4G services nationwide," it said.

"Data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing congestion and slower speeds.

"We are working to resolve this issue ASAP. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience."

See also: Vodafone Australia and TPG merger: Everything you need to know

The telco posted another update via Twitter, telling customers in response to their queries that the issue causing disruption to services had been identified and it was working to resolve the issue.

"UPDATE: The issue causing this disruption has been identified and we are working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible," the TPG Telecom company added. "Mobile customers may experience difficulties making calls and experience slower data speeds this afternoon while services return to normal."

A Vodafone spokesperson told ZDNet it is progressively restoring 4G services for all customers nationwide.

"Over the course of the afternoon, customers will see their services return to normal. Some customers may continue to experience slower data speeds and difficulty making calls while we fully resolve the underlying issue," the spokesperson said.

More to come

MORE FROM VODAFONE

TPG took AU$90 million hit from COVID-19 in 2020

For the year, the post-merger TPG Telecom posted EBITDA of AU$1.39 billion.

TPG Telecom to launch budget mobile service Felix

The new digital-only, app-based mobile service will be launched in the coming weeks.

TPG Telecom flags 5G fixed wireless service to start in 2021

CEO also compares NBN capacity charge to completing laps of Mount Panorama stuck in second gear.

Company formerly known as Vodafone Australia ends first half once again in the red

On a standalone basis, profits from the former Vodafone Hutchinson Australia were once again wiped out by financing costs.