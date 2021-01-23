VoiceHub provides voice assistants with no programming needed

It is quite a complex process to create voice user interfaces that are capable of natural language understanding and require no programming experience.

Now a vision and voice technologies platform has released what could be the solution to the problem.

This week Santa Clara, CA-based Sensory announced the official release of VoiceHub. VoiceHub is a free online portal for creating and designing accurate voice user interfaces.

Its technologies are used in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT and home electronics.

With VoiceHub and its companion apps for Android and iOS, the company now has integrated support for its large vocabulary speech recognition solution TrulyNatural that runs on devices with customizable natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities.

Designers can use drag-n-drop to produce natural language-enabled products capable of supporting dozens of languages and dialects.

Brands can create free, custom-branded wake words, small-vocabulary command sets or full-blown domain-specific natural language voice assistants.

Sensory's technologies have so far shipped in over a billion units of leading consumer products.

Todd Mozer, CEO at Sensory. "Since releasing the VoiceHub beta in October, VUI designers around the world have used it to create hundreds of voice AI models for dozens of automotive, wearable, smart speaker and smart home products.

Our new large vocabulary and NLU capabilities will unlock enhanced VUI functionality with intents and entities. This empowers designers to develop more complex and truly conversational voice interfaces with the capability of handling millions of unique phrases.

By adding VoiceHub to the menu of Sensory technologies accessible to our STM32 Discovery Board customers, developers are able to design working prototypes of natural language-capable products in a manner of minutes, not days."

On January 27th, Sensory will partner with STMicroelectronics, to jointly host a VoiceHub webinar focused on creating large vocabulary, NLU models for the STM32 Discovery kit.

The webinar will cover creating custom wake words, domain-specific language models, and integrate with the ST development platforms. Webinar registration is open at Sensory's web site.

Providing free access to tools like VoiceHub will help developers to create the next generation of branded voice experiences and customized voice assistants for public and enterprise systems.

Voice assistant technologies are a hot commodity and brands want them badly, but they often do not want to dilute their brand by using a product that needs an "Alexa" wake word.

Even though this week Amazon announced that it is offering custom-branded voice assistants based on its Alexa platform, brands might not need their products to rely on an internet connection, or share their customer data with Amazon.

Cutting months of development and model training time out of the product development timeline could be a significant strategic advantage for brands. And lack of programming experience should no longer hold you back.