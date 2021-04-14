Vonage adds video engagement to contact center applications

Vonage has updated its Vonage Contact Center suite with video engagement, omnichannel chat, external routing for messages and cases and virtual assistants.
The effort for Vonage highlights how the company has evolved from its voice over IP days to become a communication as a service provider.
Vonage added that its Vonage Contact Center (VCC) suite is embedded in Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow.
Among the new features:
- Visual Engagement is a video chat tool to enable customer service agents to connect with customers. Video conferencing tools will be embedded in the contact center app with connections to CRM systems.
- Omnichannel chats. Chat is routed to agents with expertise in specific problems.
- External routing for messages and cases. Messages can be routed to SMS and Facebook Messenger if a customer prefers.
- Virtual assistant to enhance self-service interactions.
- Analytics including a dashboard for agent metrics in real time and historical.
- Screen recording for quality management.
