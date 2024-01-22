'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
What does Google Chrome's incognito mode really do (and not do) for you?
We rely on the internet for so many tasks these days that, naturally, we'd prefer for some of those searches to stay private. For that reason, many people turn to "incognito" browsing on Google Chrome. However, this mode might not be as private as you think.
A class action 2020 lawsuit filed against Google claimed the company misled users about what "private" browsing meant and still collected user data in incognito mode. At the end of 2023, Google reached a $5 million settlement and, as a result, the company is now preparing to issue a new "warning" that helps better inform users of what to expect from data collection.
Also: The best VPN deals right now
The expanded warning, spotted on Chrome Canary by MSPowerUser, addresses one of the lawsuit's complaints, stating,
Others who use this device won't see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks, and reading list items will be saved.
Whether Google Chrome incognito mode is a good enough solution for your private browsing needs depends on your definition of "private." We break it down for you below.
When to rely on incognito mode
Incognito mode is a solid option if you aim to keep your search history private from other users using your device. While using incognito mode, Google won't save your browsing history, cookies, and site data on the device. This means that once you exit your incognito browsing tab, you won't need to worry about another user seeing what you were searching for.
Ultimately, it spares you from clearing your browsing history, cache, and cookies yourself, which some may find convenient, especially when doing a quick search for a surprise such as a birthday present or date night on a shared device. It can also be handy if you share a device with your child.
When not to rely on incognito mode
If you aim to keep your browsing activity secure from website tracking and data collection, then you should not rely on Google Chrome incognito mode. As the updated disclaimer reflects, even in incognito mode, websites you visit can still collect your browsing data and track you, including Google.
Also worth noting is that even in incognito mode, your activity might still be visible to your employer or school, so if you are an employee or a student trying to get away with visiting a site you're not supposed to, incognito mode won't help you in that regard either.
If you want truly private browsing, use a VPN
A more secure option for private browsing is a VPN, which encrypts your data and hides the IP address, making it much more difficult to trace your browsing activity back to you.
There are VPNs for all different use cases and price points, with some being as low as $1 per month. To help you find the best one, ZDNET rounded up the best VPN services of 2024.