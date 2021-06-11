Wild weather sees Victorian NBN outages stretch into weekend

Storm weather that pushed through Victoria this week has left behind power outages, homes destroyed, as well as a single fatality in its wake.

Providing an update on its blog on Friday morning, NBN has continued to state that restoration could take days.

"As at 8:00am on Friday 11 June, NBN Co has restored its infrastructure assets servicing approximately 54,000 premises in metropolitan areas of Melbourne, mainly in the city's eastern suburbs," it said.

"As a result of impacts to other network infrastructure assets, approximately 75,000 NBN services remain affected across parts of the Greater Melbourne metropolitan area, Yarra Ranges, Gippsland, Gisborne, Ballarat, and small areas of other storm-impacted regions of Victoria.

"It is likely that power restoration to some areas may take a number of days, which will delay the restoration of NBN services in these areas."

The company said many of its sites are running on battery backup systems, with generators deployed, and access restricted due to storms that swept through the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

NBN added that power outages would impact whether it could restore services to premises.

"NBN Co is working closely with power providers and Emergency Services in Victoria and will monitor the weather situation over coming days. It will continue to respond to network outages and is aiming to restore services as soon as possible," it said.

On Thursday morning, NBN said there were an estimated 200,000 premises across Victoria without power.

