Wipro confirms internal investigation following claims the IT giant was breached

India's third-largest IT outsourcing firm Wipro has confirmed that it is monitoring its systems following reports it was victim to a data breach spanning many months.

A Wipro spokesperson told ZDNet that the company had detected potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on its network. The spokesperson said this was due to an advanced phishing campaign.

"Upon learning of the incident, we promptly began an investigation, identified the affected users, and took remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact," the company said.

"We are leveraging our industry-leading cybersecurity practices and collaborating with our partner ecosystem to collect and monitor advanced threat intelligence for enhancing security posture."

Wipro's spokesperson also said the company has retained an independent forensic firm to assist in the investigation and that it is continuing to monitor its enterprise and infrastructure at a "heightened level of alertness".

As detailed originally by KrebsOnSecurity, citing "trusted sources", Wipro was dealing with a "multi-month intrusion from an assumed state-sponsored attacker".

Although Krebs alleged that the security incident had resulted in attacks being launched against some of the company's customers, Wipro did not say if any customers had been compromised as result of the breach.

Wipro operates in North America, parts of South America, Australia, India, China, South Africa, parts of Europe, and many other locations.

