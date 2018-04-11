Worldwide PC shipments effectively flat in Q1 2018

Worldwide PC shipments were effectively flat for the first quarter of 2018, according to Gartner and IDC, though Dell and HP still managed to post year-over-year growth.

According to IDC, worldwide shipments totaled 60.4 million units, amounting to completely flat growth.

Gartner reports that shipments totaled 61.7 million units, a 1.4 percent year-over-year decline. That would make Q1 2018 the 14th consecutive quarter of decline for the worldwide PC market, according to Gartner.

Gartner and IDC define the PC market slightly differently: Gartner's data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads. IDC counts desktops, notebooks (including Chromebooks) and workstations, but not tablets or x86 Servers.

Both firms show that HP has held onto its lead in the market. According to Gartner, HP's worldwide PC shipments increased 2.8 percent year-over-year, giving it 20.8 percent market share. Lenovo came in second with 20 percent market share and posted 0.3 percent growth. Dell grabbed 16 percent market share for the quarter but saw the strongest year-over-year growth at 6.5 percent.

According to IDC, HP took 22.6 percent market share and saw 4.3 percent year-over-year growth. Lenovo came in second with 20.4 percent market share and flat growth. Dell earned 16.9 percent market share for the quarter with 6.4 percent year-over-year growth.

IDC said that the stable market was boosted largely by commercial renewal activity, with businesses adopting Windows 10 systems. They also pointed to demand for premium notebooks in both the consumer and commercial segments.

Gartner, however, noted that the quarter could have been stronger if it weren't for inventory carryover from Q4 2017.