Xfinity Internet review: One of the best ISPs

Xfinity Internet If Comcast Xfinity is the main — or only — cable internet option where you live, then we have good news for you: Xfinity is one of the best internet service providers (ISPs) in the U.S. We spent over two weeks analyzing seven popular plans and comparing them across four top providers. We found a service that offers a variety of high-speed cable internet plans with several budget-friendly bundling options. To top it off, Xfinity ranks among the most reliable ISPs. Reliability means you are more likely to receive the internet speeds you pay for as advertised. Pros Reliable service

Wide availability

Plenty of bundling options Cons Poor customer service

1-year contract required for advertised prices View Now at Comcast Xfinity

Xfinity Internet Plans and Prices

Wide range of cable internet speeds starting as low as $30.

Plan Price Download / Upload Speeds Connection Type Best For Performance Starter $29.99/mo.* 25 Mbps Cable Social Networker Performance Select $44.99/mo.* 100 Mbps Cable Frequent Online gamer Performance Pro $59.99/mo.* 200 Mbps Cable Bingewatchers Blast! Pro $60/mo.* 400 Mbps Cable House of Multitaskers Extreme Pro $90/mo.*

($70 for 24 months) 600 Mbps Cable House of Multitaskers Gigabit $100/mo.* ($80 for 24 months) 1,000 Mbps Cable Mega Users Gigabit Pro $299.95/mo. 2,000/2,000 Mbps Fiber Mega Users

Data effective January 17, 2021

* Package availability depends on location, prices may vary

Fiber Plans, Speed, and Data

Xfinity is currently rolling out its first and only fiber plan — Gigabit Pro. This fully unlimited ultra-fast fiber internet option can reach download speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps (2 Gbps), which is up to 40 times faster than traditional home connections.

The catch? Its Gig-speed connection is still in its early stages, and it's only available in a handful of cities. It's also costly: Xfinity's only fiber option rings in at a stunning $300 per month, with $500 installation and $500 activation fees.

With steep upfront and monthly costs, as well as countless system requirements, this already limited service is nearly unattainable for the average household. Until this connection becomes more readily available (and remotely affordable), you may want to look elsewhere for fiber.

Cable Internet Plans, Speed, and Data

Xfinity offers several cable internet connections ranging from 25 Mbps – 1,000 Mbps. Although performance varies by region, Xfinity delivers some of the most reliably fast speeds in the industry. This dependable performance history means you're more likely to actually experience the download speeds you pay for. Proven reliability is the reason Xfinity was rated the Fastest Internet Service Provider by SpeedTest in 2018.

Even though Xfinity technically has a data cap, most customers will never have to worry about maxing out their internet usage. Xfinity sets its limit at 1 TB per month in most states; for context, two people can play online games 24 hours per day for 30 days straight and still have enough data left over to watch all 629 episodes of "The Simpsons" in high-def. In other words, Xfinity will feel unlimited to most people.

If your household does use more than 1 TB of data per month, Xfinity offers an Unlimited Data Option for an extra $50 per month. However, we recommend signing into your account to monitor your data usage before making the upgrade. You may find 1 TB of data stretches further than you think.

Who is each Xfinity plan best for?

Performance Starter — Best for a single user with up to 5 devices

Performance Select — Best for two users with up to 8 devices

Performance Pro — Best for three users with up to 10 devices

Blast! Pro — Best for four users with up to 12 devices.

Extreme Pro — Best for five users with up to 15 devices

Gigabit — Best for 5+ users with up to 20 devices

Gigabit Pro — Best for 10+ users with up to 30 devices

How Fast is Xfinity Internet?

Based on the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC's) latest report, Xfinity passes the 80/90 benchmark, meaning at least 80% of customers receive advertised speeds 90% of the time. In terms of reliability, Xfinity beats most cable internet providers — and it far surpasses DSL and satellite options.

It's also worth mentioning, while Optimum took home the gold for reliability, it only serves 6.26% of the country in 11 states. Xfinity Internet is available in 40. In every state Xfinity serves — besides Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania — it is the most reliable option. It's also likely to be one of the fastest. In 2018, the internet performance rating site SpeedTest.net ranked Xfinity as the fastest internet provider nationwide.

Internet Availability

Widely available cable internet plans, with one fiber service in select cities.

Rather than focusing on a specific region, Xfinity provides coverage across the country. Xfinity is the most widely available cable provider, with coverage close to 36% of the nation beating out Spectrum and Cox.

Use our zip tool to check if your address is serviceable.

Other Factors to Consider

Impressive equipment

Industry-leading gateway with advanced security features.

Not many providers can match the level of equipment Xfinity offers. The xFi Gateway is one of the most intelligent and secure gateways in the industry, combining the traditional modem and router, while also boasts major security features.

Now included in the $14/month equipment rental fee is the xFi Advanced Security add-on. With this feature, you can protect all your smart home devices from malware, phishing threats, and hackers. All you have to do is download the xFi app, and you'll receive real-time notifications giving you the ability to report and block any suspicious activity.

Xfinity does give you the option to opt-out of its gateway as long as your equipment is compatible. Depending on the plan and connection type, you may need a high-end modem to support your speeds. If you're unsure, Xfinity provides a tool using your location and download speed to determine if your device is compatible with your plan.

When it comes to installing the equipment, Xfinity offers both professional installation as well as self-installation for those looking to save a little extra money. For users who aren't as tech-savvy and would rather have a professional come out, spend some time looking through all the deals as Xfinity often offers free professional installation (normally $60) for higher speed packages.

Contracts and fees

Xfinity shines when it comes to contract flexibility, though the amount of available packages can be a bit overwhelming. With seven packages to pick from, it's easy to get lost in all the deals and bundling options. We recommend looking at the higher speed packages first, as it provides the most value.

For those looking to stay put for a few years, packages with 24-month locked-in prices can save you hundreds of dollars compared to plans that increase in price the second year. Xfinity also offers month-to-month plans. They're often more expensive than contract plans, we appreciate Xfinity's willingness to accommodate various living situations.

As for early termination fees, Xfinity is alarmingly vague. If this lack of transparency is a concern for you, we recommend reaching out to an Xfinity representative prior to signing up.

Notable fees

Early termination fees: Undisclosed

Equipment lease fee: Up to $14/month

Self-installation (shipping costs): $15

Professional installation: Up to $60

*Sometimes waived for online orders

TV bundles: Xfinity TV

If you're an Xfinity customer looking to bundle TV, then we have good news for you. Xfinity is now offering bundles with its revamped TV streaming service – X1. With several extensive packages to pick from, ranging from 140+ to 260+ channels, Xfinity's TV streaming service offers plenty of value at a highly competitive price.

Unlike AT&T TV, which you can buy as a stand-alone service, the X1 TV service requires an Xfinity internet connection. The base package, which includes 140+ channels, starts at $80 and includes an X1 Voice remote. In comparison, AT&T TV's bundle package also starts at $80, but only includes 65+ channels — less than half of Xfinity's X1.

And while other TV streaming services — like YoutubeTV — may be cheaper, it doesn't offer nearly as many channels in its base package. If you're considering a TV service, and have Xfinity internet available, look no further than the X1 bundle. It's worth noting there is a $20 price increase in the second year, but this is fairly common in the industry.

Customer service

ISPs don't rate highly for customer service, and Xfinity is no exception. It has a reputation for long wait times to reach a representative and difficulty disconnecting services.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index, which conducts thousands of customer surveys annually, ranks Xfinity as fifth best out of 12 providers, but with a score below the national average, according to Xfinity reviews. It's not all bad news.

For the first time in many years, the company saw a boost in Xfinity Internet reviews rankings from J.D. Power, another independent third party. Xfinity received an average rating of 3.5/5 in Customer Service across the four major market segments: North Central, South, East, and West.

That said, Xfinity is striving to make improvements by hiring more representatives and creating appointment slots to reduce hold times, so customers should see improvements in the future.

Xfinity vs. Other Providers

Plan Price Download / Upload Speeds Connection Type Best For Performance Starter $29.99/mo.* 25 Mbps Cable Social Networker Performance Select $44.99/mo.* 100 Mbps Cable Frequent Online gamer Performance Pro $59.99/mo.* 200 Mbps Cable Bingewatchers Blast! Pro $60/mo.* 400 Mbps Cable House of Multitaskers Extreme Pro $90/mo.*

($70 for 24 months) 600 Mbps Cable House of Multitaskers Gigabit $100/mo.* ($80 for 24 months) 1,000 Mbps Cable Mega Users Gigabit Pro $299.95/mo. 2,000/2,000 Mbps Fiber Mega Users

*Prices for stand-alone internet service, current at time of publication. Prices may vary by location. Contract length may vary and it's subject to the starting price presented above.





How much does Xfinity Internet cost? The price of Xfinity Internet packages depend entirely on what kind of packages are available in your area, the number of devices you wish to connect, and the upload and download speeds. Browse Xfinity's Internet service page to navigate what types of deals they are offering and which one is the best fit for you. Also, be sure to check Xfinity Internet customer reviews as well.





Is Xfinity available in my area? Xfinity services are available in 39 out of 50 states. Visit the Xfinity website and enter your ZIP code to find out if they are available in your areas and, if so, which services they offer. Be sure to check Xfinity's download and upload speeds in your area before signing up for a plan.

Can you set Parental Controls for Xfinity Internet? Yes. Xfinity offers Parental Control features to help shield your children from inappropriate content. On their FAQ page, Xfinity offers a step-by-step guide on how to set up Parental Control. If there is an attempt to view an inappropriate website, the user will be directed to a blocked page instead.







