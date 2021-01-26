Zebra Technologies launches EC5x series of rugged yet sleek devices

Rugged devices continue to slim down as Zebra Technologies launched the EC5x series of devices.

The EC5x series is a mobile computer designed to work across multiple industries and have a form factor that rhymes with a consumer smartphone. Zebra's move comes as Samsung has been rolling out sleeker rugged devices as it aims to find that middle ground between consumer devices and industrial strength smartphones and tablets.

As Samsung targets various B2B industries it is competing with incumbents such as Zebra Technologies in mobile computing as well as Dell, Lenovo, Panasonic and others. In any case, rugged devices are getting stylish in a hurry for frontline workers.

Zebra said its latest devices run on Android 10, have an optional integrated scanner and software aimed at front-line workers.

As for industries, the EC5x series are designed for retail, hospitality, field sales, government and healthcare and can support point-of-sale, inventory, collaboration and collaboration. The devices are designed to fit easily in a pocket or be used as a wearable accessory.

Key points about the EC5x series: