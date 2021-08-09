Zoom launches mobile browser beta release of its Zoom for Healthcare platform

Zoom on Monday announced the mobile browser beta release of its Zoom for Healthcare platform, a HIPAA-compliant update that aims to make Zoom's videoconferencing service compatible with telehealth requirements.

Zoom said its new iOS mobile browser client beta release makes it easier for patients on Apple devices to connect with health providers over Zoom.

Patients can join telehealth appointments directly from their mobile browser without downloading an app. Patients receive a Zoom meeting link from their provider via email or text, and can just click the link to launch the session when it's time for their appointment.

For now, the service is only available on iOS, but Zoom said it's working to roll it out to additional operating systems in time. The company is also planning to add new functionality to the service, including the ability for health providers to send chats to patients in virtual waiting rooms, or to play pre-recorded videos while patients wait for their appointments to start.

Healthcare is a logical progression for Zoom as it continues to ride a wave of success brought on by remote work and schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom for telehealth is HIPAA compliant and is integrated with Epic, the largest electronic medical record provider in the country. It's still relatively early for telehealth applications in terms of gaining mass adoption, but it's only a matter of time before insurers and healthcare players will start to push it.

