Zoom video calls will soon be coming to your Tesla

A new partnership between Zoom and Tesla will allow drivers to take video calls from their car – although some details remain unclear.
sabrina-ortiz
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Associate Editor on
zoom-tesla-view
Drive Tesla Canada/Zoom

Zoom will be partnering with Tesla to bring Zoom video conferencing to Tesla vehicles, according to reports.

The announcement by Zoom Group product manager, Natasha Walia, at Zoomtopia 2022 on Tuesday was accompanied by a video demonstration, which showed a woman getting into her Model Y and using the Tesla touchscreen to make make a video call over Zoom.

No specific details were given about exactly how the the Zoom integration will work, or when Tesla owners can expect Zoom to be available in their cars.

Whether Zoom will work on WiFi or will need the Premium Connectivity add-on to function is also unknown. Currently, Tesla's premium car data plan is priced at $9.99 a month or $99 a year, according to Tesla's site.

Presumably, the cabin camera that is located above the rear-view mirror and used to detect driver inattentiveness when autopilot is engaged will double as a Zoom camera to provide a video feed during calls. 

Consumers have expressed privacy concerns about the cabin camera in the past. The Tesla website currently states that: "By default, images and video from the camera do not leave the vehicle itself and are not transmitted to anyone, including Tesla, unless you enable data sharing". 

Tesla will likely need to address additional privacy concerns regarding when the camera is capable of transmitting video feed to others. 

