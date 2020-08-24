Zoom's videoconferencing platform experiences widespread outage

Zoom's videoconferencing service is apparently having a widespread outage in the US, causing chaos as millions of children and teachers attempt to start the school year online.

Down Detector shows a spike in Zoom users reporting issues with logging in to the video conferencing service early on August 24, mainly affecting users in the eastern US and in the UK. There are currently several thousand outage or issue reports on Down Detector.

Zoom has also acknowledged the outage on its status report page. The company said: "We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them."

Zoom was an early beneficiary of the videoconferencing boom spurred by the coronavirus pandemic -- the company grew from 10 million users in December to more than 300 million daily meeting participants today -- but the platform has experienced several outages this year that has disrupted its service for users. Nonetheless, it's one of the main platforms being used by schools for online learning this school year.

This story is developing...