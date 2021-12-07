Best gifts for dorm rooms

America had nearly 20 million college students in late 2020. Of those students, about 4 million reside in university dorms or housing.

Those students may share spaces ranging from less than 100 square feet to about 200 square feet. While the size and setup of living arrangements vary widely, space is usually tight. That means you should choose gifts for college students with extra care.

If you know a student in or headed to college, keep reading for great gift ideas at two price points: under $25 and under $50. And if you're a student yourself, we have some ideas on how you can treat yourself for free.

Gifts for $25 or less

10k lux light therapy lamp Sunny days ahead Amazon Know someone with a dark dorm? This LED-based lamp creates light that mimics sunlight, minus the potentially harmful UV waves. It has adjustable brightness, a timer, and a compact, square design. Experts say that millions of people experience seasonal affective disorder, and light therapy can help.

QI-EU smart device charger Supercharged charger Amazon Ninety-six percent of Americans 18-29 years old have a smartphone, so nearly everyone will appreciate this gift. It can simultaneously charge a smartphone, smartwatch, smart pencil, and wireless earbuds. It's compatible with Apple and Samsung products. This many-in-one charger will eliminate tangles of cables, adapters, or dongles and keep a student's tech charged up and ready for use.

Gifts for $50 or less

Chromecast with Google TV Stream it bigger Google If your college student has a TV with an HDMI port, Chromecast can supercharge it. Chromecast brings multiple streaming services and live TV together through one user interface. Viewers can search for content with voice commands or browse Chromecast's personalized recommendations.

Bissell AeroSlim cordless handheld vacuum Neat and tidy Bissell According to one study, people in clean spaces are more relaxed, less stressed, and more productive. They even sleep better. Consider gifting this cordless handheld vacuum to help your student keep their room tidy. Its sleek, modern design features a lithium-ion battery, USB charging cable, and tools to clean tight spaces. It also includes a stand and integrated tool storage.

Six-function clock radio 24-hour functionality Amazon This device provides six functions in one compact unit: An alarm clock, FM radio, Bluetooth speaker, wireless phone charger, mood light, and white noise machine. The slanted phone dock allows a student to use their charging phone. It also has an additional USB port for charging another device.

Treat yourself: Gifts that don't cost a dime

Many continue to face personal financial challenges during the pandemic. If you don't feel comfortable asking for gifts — or are among the more than 10% of Americans choosing not to exchange presents this year — consider treating yourself to one of these services or giving the gift of knowledge by sharing these freebies with friends and loved ones.

Microsoft Office 365 Education Word to the wise ZDNet Students — and anyone with a .edu email address — can sign up for Office 365 Education for free, though your school may already provide access. A student account includes access to online versions of apps and services like Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Exchange, OneDrive, and Teams.

Amazon Prime Student A prime deal Shutterstock If Amazon is your go-to for nearly everything, consider this: Prime Student members receive a free six-month trial of Amazon's popular premium service. It includes free two-day shipping on eligible purchases and unlimited media streaming through Prime Video. Be forewarned: After six months, you'll be charged $6.49 monthly. Also, you can't share Prime benefits with a student account.