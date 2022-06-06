Best online colleges and universities: 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you think of college, you may think of brick buildings and classrooms full of students. Online colleges and universities give you an opportunity to earn a degree from the comfort of home with the same opportunities to interact with peers, expand your knowledge, and gain essential professional skills.

Online colleges and schools provide courses comparable to those offered on-campus. You'll receive lectures, assignments, projects, and assessments while earning the same number of credit hours as on-campus courses offer.

The online colleges below offer convenience, academic rigor, and promising graduate outcomes — so you can learn from home without missing out.

Top 5 online colleges and universities: Quick facts

College Program stats The Ohio State University Columbus, OH Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 77%

Four online bachelor's degrees available

Radiologic sciences program meets eligibility requirements for CRA exam

No prerequisites for RN to BSN program

Dental hygiene program designed for licensed hygienists Florida International University Miami, FL Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 65%

Accelerated bachelor's and master's 4+1 criminal justice and hospitality management degrees

Guaranteed admission to students with an associate degree from a participating institution

Study abroad opportunities available

Programs prepare for professional licensure in education, geoscience, psychology, and recreational therapy The University of West Florida Pensacola, FL Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 52%

10 online undergraduate certificates available

Three online business bachelor's degrees

Accelerated BSN to MSN

Clinical lab sciences degree for current MLTs seeking to become MLS University of Missouri Columbia, MO Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 65%

16 online undergraduate certificates available

Certification programs in education and library and information science

Programs offered in conjunction with other UM schools

Internship options in several programs Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, FL Acceptance rate: 75%

Graduation rate: 61%

Online casino and gaming industry management certificate available

BA and BS in geosciences available online

Four concentrations available in online business degree

Online resources include a writing center, tutoring, and academic coaching

What should I expect from an online college? Online programs' academic expectations are the same as they would be in an on-campus program. Coursework covers the same content, assignments explore the same topics, and assessment evaluates what you learn. Online learning allows you to complete coursework on a schedule that matches your personal and professional needs. You can often work part- or full-time and tend to other obligations while earning your degree online. Most online programs offer access to resources including libraries, tutoring, and technical support. You can interact with classmates and instructors, attend virtual office hours, and participate in class assignments, discussions, and projects. Being an online student requires self-discipline, determination, and time management. You need to make sure you're prepared to meet the demands of the online learning environment, both academically and technically. Some online schools may provide computers but having a bad internet connection is a roadblock to online learning.

The best online colleges and universities: Our picks



Using ZDNet's ranking methodology, we found our top picks for online colleges and universities for 2022. Our proprietary formula combines federally reported data, professional and program outcomes, and insights from industry leaders to provide a comprehensive, unbiased assessment.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each college's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. The Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio

About the school: Alongside its online programs, Ohio State maintains seven campuses and research centers throughout Ohio. Ohio State offers online degrees and certificates in 11 fields of study.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Avg. annual net price: $16,845

$16,845 Student body population: 45,862

45,862 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1210-1430

1210-1430 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The Ohio State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Florida International University

Miami, Florida

About the school: FIU offers more than 100 online programs including combined bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice and hospitality management.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $5,298

$5,298 Student body population: 41,2220

41,2220 Student-to-teacher ratio: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1260

1110-1260 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. University of West Florida

Pensacola, Florida

About the school: Home to five academic colleges, UWF offers 15 online undergraduate degrees in seven fields of study.

Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $7,089

$7,089 Student body population: 9,196

9,196 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1060-1230

1060-1230 Minimum GPA: 2.0

Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of West Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of Missouri

Columbia, Missouri

About the school: As the flagship institution of the University of Missouri system, Mizzou offers nearly 50 online undergraduate degrees.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $16,559

$16,559 Student body population: 22,622

22,622 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1110-1320

1110-1320 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of Missouri is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton, Florida

About the school: With six campuses across Florida, FAU also offers online degrees through seven academic colleges.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $10,735

$10,735 Student body population: 24,396

24,396 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1060-1220

1060-1220 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Thomas Jefferson University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

About the school: Established in 2017 with the unification of Jefferson and Philadelphia University, Jefferson's online offerings include seven bachelor's degrees, 15 master's degrees, and a Ph.D. in population health science.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 75%

75% Avg. annual net price: $26,569

$26,569 Student body population: 3,740

3,740 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1090-1270

1090-1270 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Thomas Jefferson University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCH).

7. University of Colorado Denver

Denver, Colorado

About the school: CU Denver, one of four schools within the University of Colorado System, offers over 25 online programs and certificates.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $14,470

$14,470 Student body population: 11,392

11,392 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1210

1000-1210 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Denver is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana

About the school: Formed when campuses of the two namesake institutions merged, IUPUI offers online degrees and classes in 20 fields of study.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Avg. annual net price: $12,416

$12,416 Student body population: 20,411

20,411 Student-to-teacher ratio: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1190

1000-1190 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma

About the school: With five campuses across Oklahoma, OSU also offers 15 online bachelor's degrees and more than 20 online graduate degrees.

Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $14,237

$14,237 Student body population: 19,782

19,782 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1250

1020-1250 Minimum GPA: 2.25

2.25 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Maryville University

Saint Louis, Missouri

About the school: Maryville offers more than 30 online programs and requires no entrance exams or fees to apply.

Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $27,290

$27,290 Student body population: 5,463

5,463 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Maryville University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).