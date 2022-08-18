Best online colleges in Colorado 2022

Shutterstock / Antonio Guillem

Many of Colorado's 45 four-year colleges and universities have developed online programs to accommodate busy schedules, working professionals, and distance learners.

Online colleges in the Centennial State emphasize programs that feed into the state's leading industries. These include bioscience, technology and information, and defense and homeland security.

Here, we take a look at the best online colleges in Colorado, the programs they offer, and what prospective students can expect from the schools.

The 10 best online colleges in Colorado

To create fair and reliable program information, ZDNet's ranking methodology pulls data from reputable publicly available sources and relies on expert insight.

We include the number of available online bachelor's and master's programs, program reputation, graduation rates, and more.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Colorado Denver

Denver, Colorado



About the school: CU Denver began running online learning in 1996. The school now offers over 40 online programs and certificates at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Price for undergraduate degree: $340-$780

$340-$780 Price for graduate degree: $337-$780

$337-$780 Student body population: 24,267

24,267 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: 25

25 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 490-610

490-610 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Denver is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Colorado State University

Fort Collins, Colorado



About the school: CSU offers more than 25 online degrees in various formats, including synchronous, asynchronous, blended, and self-paced.

84% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Price for undergraduate degree: $476/credit

$476/credit Price for graduate degree: $580-$1,118/credit

$580-$1,118/credit Student body population: 32,586

32,586 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 530-640

530-640 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Colorado State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. University of Colorado Boulder

Boulder, Colorado



About the school: CU Boulder runs eight online programs, including seven master's programs and a post-baccalaureate bachelor's program. Students also have access to the University of Colorado online system.

Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Price for undergraduate degree: $740-872/credit

$740-872/credit Price for graduate degree: $667-$1,474/credit

$667-$1,474/credit Student body population: 39,000

39,000 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 560-680

560-680 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Boulder is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Colorado State University Global Campus

Aurora, Colorado



About the school: Since 2007, CSU-Global has offered online programs. The school runs over 30 online programs and certificates and features the connected resources of the Colorado State University system.

Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Price for undergraduate degree: $350/credit

$350/credit Price for graduate degree: $500/credit

$500/credit Student body population: 10,844

10,844 Student-to-teacher ratio: 25:1

25:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 13

13 Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 450-620

450-620 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Course delivery method: Asynchronous programs

Accreditation: Colorado State University Global Campus is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, Colorado



About the school: In addition to the main campuses and two education centers, UNC features more than 40 online programs. Online students can complete fully online programs during the hours that suit them best.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Price for undergraduate degree: $436-$873/credit

$436-$873/credit Price for graduate degree: $589-$1,322/credit

$589-$1,322/credit Student body population: 10,348

10,348 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 34

34 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 490-610

490-610 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous programs

Accreditation: The University of Northern Colorado is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Regis University

Denver, Colorado



About the school: A Jesuit university, Regis features more than 25 online master's programs. The school offers up to six starts each year, and courses run in accelerated five- to eight-week sessions.

78% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Price for undergraduate degree: $500-$927/credit

$500-$927/credit Price for graduate degree: $572-$1,020/credit

$572-$1,020/credit Student body population: 5,566

5,566 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of online master's degree programs: 27

27 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 500-620

500-620 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Online and hybrid; synchronous and asynchronous programs

Accreditation: Regis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, Colorado



About the school: Students at UCCS have access to more than 15 online programs and nearly three decades of online learning expertise.

Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Price for undergraduate degree: $422-$923/credit

$422-$923/credit Price for graduate degree: $803-$1,038/credit

$803-$1,038/credit Student body population: 12,031

12,031 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs

Accreditation: The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Colorado Mesa University

Grand Junction, Colorado



About the school: CMU features more than 10 online programs and certificates. Online learners have access to flexible and accelerated fully online degrees and individual courses.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 37%

37% Price for undergraduate degree: $315-$419

$315-$419 Price for graduate degree: $530-$636/credit

$530-$636/credit Student body population: 8,907

8,907 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of online master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 468-610

468-610 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available.

Not publicly available. Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: Colorado Mesa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Adams State University

Alamosa, Colorado



About the school: ASU offers more than 10 online programs. Asynchronous courses run in traditional 16-week and accelerated eight-week sessions.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 38%

38% Price for undergraduate degree: $284-$384/credit

$284-$384/credit Price for graduate degree: $359-$435/credit

$359-$435/credit Student body population: 3,138

3,138 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 440-550

440-550 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: Adams State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Colorado Christian University

Lakewood, Colorado



About the school: A nondenominational Christian university, CCU offers more than 80 online programs and tracks at the bachelor's and master's levels.

100% Graduation rate: 33%

33% Price for undergraduate degree: $36,682/year

$36,682/year Price for graduate degree: $543-$628/credit

$543-$628/credit Student body population: 8,472

8,472 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 45

45 Number of online master's degree programs: 37

37 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: Colorado Christian University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Online college opens the door to postsecondary education for many learners who might not have access to traditional programs.

Online colleges in Colorado provide flexible program and scheduling options for undergraduate and graduate students, including those who reside in-state and elsewhere. Prospective students looking for more information can contact the schools and program advisors directly.