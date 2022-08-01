Best online colleges in South Carolina 2022

Looking to attend online school out-of-state? Online colleges in South Carolina deserve your consideration. An online degree earned at a South Carolina school may offer low tuition and preparation for work in the state's top industries.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the median household income in South Carolina was $54,864 from 2016-2020. The state also offers lower-than-average cost of living should you choose to relocate for a career in manufacturing, agriculture, and engineering, the state's dominant career paths.
Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in South Carolina and how they can help you.
College
School stats
Clemson University
University of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
Coastal Carolina University
Lander University
Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in South Carolina, take a moment to review ZDnet's ranking methodology. Keep in mind that our inclusion and ranking criteria incorporate the number and diversity of online bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Clemson University
Clemson, South Carolina
About the school: The second-largest university in South Carolina, Clemson University was founded in 1899. The school's online catalog includes a master's in automotive engineering; master's in construction science, and an MBA.
Accreditation: Clemson University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. University of South Carolina
Columbia, South Carolina
About the school: Established in 1801, University of South Carolina is one of the Palmetto State's oldest institutions. Around half of the school's core general education classes are available online, making the school an ideal option for degree completion.
Accreditation: University of South Carolina is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
About the school: Medical University of South Carolina is South Carolina's only comprehensive university for medical education. It currently offers online programs in extracorporeal science, health informatics, and nurse anesthesia. Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system.
Accreditation: Medical University of South Carolina is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. Coastal Carolina University
Conway, South Carolina
About the school: Coastal Carolina University serves the Myrtle Beach area and beyond with online programs, including an online master's in information systems technology that can be completed in 18 months. The online master's in education offers a 50% discount to certified teachers who are South Carolina residents.
Accreditation: Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Lander University
Greenwood, South Carolina
About the school: Founded in 1872 as a women's college, Lander University now features a variety of online undergraduate and graduate programs, including an online MBA, online master's in Montessori education, and online master's in emergency management.
Accreditation: Lander University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. North Greenville University
Tigerville, South Carolina
About the school: Southern Baptist-affiliated North Greenville University offers online degrees in cybersecurity, Christian ministries, and business and leadership. The school also offers an online general studies degree completion program.
Accreditation: North Greenville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. Francis Marion University
Florence, South Carolina
About the school: Founded in 1970, Francis Marion University currently offers a hybrid master's in curriculum and instruction and several hybrid degree completion programs in nursing, including an online RN to BSN that takes two years to complete.
Accreditation: Francis Marion University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. Southern Wesleyan University
Central, South Carolina
About the school: Founded in 1906, Southern Wesleyan University currently offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate online programs. These include an online MBA, online bachelor's in ministry, and online master of education in administration and supervision.
Accreditation: Southern Wesleyan University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Columbia College
Columbia, South Carolina
About the school: A small liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, Columbia College currently offers a variety of online undergraduate and graduate degrees. The school's online bachelor's in disaster and emergency management is only available online and allows students to transfer up to 90 credits of previous education or certified job training.
Accreditation: Columbia College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. University of South Carolina-Aiken
Aiken, South Carolina
About the school: Established in 1961, University of South Carolina-Aiken serves the suburban community of Aiken and beyond with online programs including several online MBAs, online bachelor's in cybersecurity, and online bachelor's in emerging media.
Accreditation: University of South Carolina-Aiken is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
If you're thinking of pursuing an online college in South Carolina, don't hesitate to reach out to your local college or university for more information.
Remember also that schools with rolling admissions make it easier than ever to start online college today, even if you work full time.