Best online colleges in South Carolina 2022

Looking to attend online school out-of-state? Online colleges in South Carolina deserve your consideration. An online degree earned at a South Carolina school may offer low tuition and preparation for work in the state's top industries.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the median household income in South Carolina was $54,864 from 2016-2020. The state also offers lower-than-average cost of living should you choose to relocate for a career in manufacturing, agriculture, and engineering, the state's dominant career paths.

Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in South Carolina and how they can help you.

Top 5 online schools in South Carolina: Quick facts

College School stats Clemson University

Clemson, SC Acceptance rate: 62%

Graduation rate: 82%

Online classes use the Canvas learning management system

Online master's in automotive engineering takes two years to complete University of South Carolina

Columbia, SC Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 73%

Half of Carolina Core courses are available online

Master of engineering and science available for aerospace engineering program Medical University of South Carolina

Charleston, SC Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Graduation rate: 94%

Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system

Online master's in extracorporeal science is available to students both in and outside the U.S. Coastal Carolina University

Conway, SC Acceptance rate: 70%

Graduation rate: 48%

Certified teachers who are South Carolina residents can get a 50% discount on the online master's in education

Online master's in information systems technology takes 18 months to complete Lander University

Greenwood, SC Acceptance rate: 57%

Graduation rate: 47%

Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system

Online master of education in Montessori Education takes two years to complete

The 10 best online colleges in South Carolina

Before browsing our rankings of the top online colleges in South Carolina, take a moment to review ZDnet's ranking methodology. Keep in mind that our inclusion and ranking criteria incorporate the number and diversity of online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina



About the school: The second-largest university in South Carolina, Clemson University was founded in 1899. The school's online catalog includes a master's in automotive engineering; master's in construction science, and an MBA.

Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 82%

82% Avg. annual net price: $21,262

$21,262 Student body population: 27,341

27,341 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: One

One Number of online master's degrees: 21

21 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1210-1390

1210-1390 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Clemson University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina



About the school: Established in 1801, University of South Carolina is one of the Palmetto State's oldest institutions. Around half of the school's core general education classes are available online, making the school an ideal option for degree completion.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $20,559

$20,559 Student body population: 35,471

35,471 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Two

Two Number of online master's degrees: 34

34 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1140-1340

1140-1340 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of South Carolina is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Medical University of South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina



About the school: Medical University of South Carolina is South Carolina's only comprehensive university for medical education. It currently offers online programs in extracorporeal science, health informatics, and nurse anesthesia. Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system.

Accreditation: Medical University of South Carolina is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Coastal Carolina University

Conway, South Carolina



About the school: Coastal Carolina University serves the Myrtle Beach area and beyond with online programs, including an online master's in information systems technology that can be completed in 18 months. The online master's in education offers a 50% discount to certified teachers who are South Carolina residents.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $14,129

$14,129 Student body population: 10,473

10,473 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Three

Three Number of online master's degrees: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1180

1020-1180 Minimum GPA: Varies; average is 3.0-3.7

Varies; average is 3.0-3.7 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Lander University

Greenwood, South Carolina



About the school: Founded in 1872 as a women's college, Lander University now features a variety of online undergraduate and graduate programs, including an online MBA, online master's in Montessori education, and online master's in emergency management.

Acceptance rate: 57%

57% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $15,519

$15,519 Student body population: 3,825

3,825 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degrees: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 920-1110

920-1110 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Lander University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. North Greenville University

Tigerville, South Carolina



About the school: Southern Baptist-affiliated North Greenville University offers online degrees in cybersecurity, Christian ministries, and business and leadership. The school also offers an online general studies degree completion program.

Acceptance rate: 65%

65% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $20,058

$20,058 Student body population: 2,273

2,273 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Nine

Nine Number of online master's degrees: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 950-1110

950-1110 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: North Greenville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Francis Marion University

Florence, South Carolina



About the school: Founded in 1970, Francis Marion University currently offers a hybrid master's in curriculum and instruction and several hybrid degree completion programs in nursing, including an online RN to BSN that takes two years to complete.

75% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $12,662

$12,662 Student body population: 3,923

3,923 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: One

One Number of online master's degrees: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 890-1110

890-1110 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Francis Marion University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Southern Wesleyan University

Central, South Carolina



About the school: Founded in 1906, Southern Wesleyan University currently offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate online programs. These include an online MBA, online bachelor's in ministry, and online master of education in administration and supervision.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $17,722

$17,722 Student body population: 1,300

1,300 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 10

10 Number of online master's degrees: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1110

1050-1110 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Southern Wesleyan University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Columbia College

Columbia, South Carolina



About the school: A small liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, Columbia College currently offers a variety of online undergraduate and graduate degrees. The school's online bachelor's in disaster and emergency management is only available online and allows students to transfer up to 90 credits of previous education or certified job training.

Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $20,247

$20,247 Student body population: 1,389

1,389 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 13

13 Number of online master's degrees: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 820-1050

820-1050 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: Columbia College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. University of South Carolina-Aiken

Aiken, South Carolina



About the school: Established in 1961, University of South Carolina-Aiken serves the suburban community of Aiken and beyond with online programs including several online MBAs, online bachelor's in cybersecurity, and online bachelor's in emerging media.

56% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $12,387

$12,387 Student body population: 3,869

3,869 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degrees: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 970-1150

970-1150 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous/synchronous

Accreditation: University of South Carolina-Aiken is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

If you're thinking of pursuing an online college in South Carolina, don't hesitate to reach out to your local college or university for more information.

Remember also that schools with rolling admissions make it easier than ever to start online college today, even if you work full time.