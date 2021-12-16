Best online master's in international business 2021: Top picks

The contemporary business landscape involves a growing number of cross-border interactions, and an international business master's can help professionals navigate the challenges that come with this. Multinational organizations need to operate within complex tax and regulatory systems, and professionals must understand how foreign and domestic markets differ.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, globalization is one of the primary growth drivers for business occupations. They project the addition of more than 750,000 new business and financial jobs between 2020 and 2030, plus over 900,000 management occupations. On this page, we dive into the international business master's degree and rank the best programs available in the field.

The best online international business master's degrees

The following rankings rely on publicly available information and industry expert insight. ZDNet's ranking methodology considers various factors, including national datasets, programmatic excellence, school and program reputation, and affordability.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Florida International University Miami, Florida About the program: FIU's 30-credit online international business master's features courses in global megatrends, contextual intelligence, and global strategy. Students can also take a professional development seminar series. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $7,296

$7,296 Time to completion: One year

One year GRE/GMAT: 500 GMAT or 304 GRE

500 GMAT or 304 GRE Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Florida International University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. The University of Texas at Dallas Richardson, Texas About the program: UT Dallas' 53-credit hour online MBA offers 15 concentrations, including international management. The training in this specialization covers topics in regional area studies, global business ethics, and global politics in business. Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Avg. annual net price: $15,232

$15,232 Time to completion: One year

One year GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.6 to waive testing requirements

3.6 to waive testing requirements Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Texas at Dallas is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville, Texas About the program: UTRGV's 36-credit online MBA features an international trade specialization. Courses for this concentration include international business, international commerce law, and global topics. Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $4,514

$4,514 Time to completion: One year

One year GRE/GMAT: 400 GMAT or 146 on each GRE section

400 GMAT or 146 on each GRE section Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of Nebraska Lincoln Lincoln, Nebraska About the program: UNL's 48-credit online MBA offers seven concentrations, including a nine-credit international business track. The specialization features training in international finance, marketing and globalization, and multinational financial analysis. Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $17,208

$17,208 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: 600 GMAT

600 GMAT Minimum GPA: 3.0 recommended

3.0 recommended Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Nebraska Lincoln is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of North Carolina Wilmington Wilmington, North Carolina About the program: UNCW's 36-credit online MBA features an international business concentration. Courses include international human resources management, global strategy and management, and strategic global marketing and branding. Acceptance rate: 65%

65% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $19,055

$19,055 Time to completion: One year

One year GRE/GMAT: 500 GMAT

500 GMAT Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of North Carolina Wilmington is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton, Florida About the program: FAU's online MBA features between 40-46 credits and 10 concentrations, including an international management option. This track offers training in international business operations, managing in emerging markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $10,186

$10,186 Time to completion: 16-23 months

16-23 months GRE/GMAT: 500 GMAT or 144-153 GRE

500 GMAT or 144-153 GRE Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Florida Atlantic University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. University of Delaware Newark, Delaware About the program: UD's 30-credit international business master's features 18 core credits in courses like globalization and business, managing global enterprises, and the future of globalization. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 80%

80% Avg. annual net price: $17,220

$17,220 Time to completion: 18 months

18 months GRE/GMAT: 306 GRE or 550 GMAT

306 GRE or 550 GMAT Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Delaware is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Texas A&M International University Laredo, Texas About the program: TAMIU's 30-credit MBA offers an international business specialization. The training in this track includes global environments of business, international logistics, and international management. Acceptance rate: 54%

54% Graduation rate: 52%

52% Avg. annual net price: $3,074

$3,074 Time to completion: 15+ months

15+ months GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Texas A&M International University is regionally accredited by the (SACSCOC).

9. Penn State World Campus University Park, Pennsylvania About the program: Penn State World Campus' 48-credit online MBA offers more than 20 specialization options, including international affairs. The nine-credit concentration features courses in diplomacy and international relations, intelligence in international relations, and international security. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $27,372

$27,372 Time to completion: Two to three years

Two to three years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Penn State World Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, North Carolina About the program: UNCG's 30-credit online international business master's features courses in international strategy, global business, and leadership in the international environment. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $12,748

$12,748 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

11. Pittsburg State University Pittsburg, Kansas About the program: PSU's 30-credit online MBA in international business features nine concentration credits in courses like international trade and finance. Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $14,436

$14,436 Time to completion: One year

One year GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.7

2.7 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Pittsburg State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

12. Abilene Christian University Abilene, Texas About the program: ACU's 36-credit online MBA features six tracks, including international business. This nine-credit specialization requires courses in international finance, international business, and global supply chain and management. Acceptance rate: 61%

61% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Avg. annual net price: $26,809

$26,809 Time to completion: Two years

Two years GRE/GMAT: 50th percentile

50th percentile Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Abilene Christian University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

13. California Lutheran University Thousand Oaks, California About the program: CLU's 45-semester credit online MBA in international business features eight core business courses and four specialization courses. For the specialization electives, learners can choose from courses like international business law and applied international management. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $26,489

$26,489 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: California Lutheran University is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and University Commission (WSCUC).

14. Villanova University Villanova, Pennsylvania About the program: Villanova's 48-credit online MBA offers an international business specialization. For this track, students take courses in global marketing, international finance, and global consumer highlights. Acceptance rate: 28%

28% Graduation rate: 90%

90% Avg. annual net price: $41,027

$41,027 Time to completion: Two years

Two years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Over two

Over two Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Villanova University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

15. John Brown University Siloam Springs, Arkansas About the program: JBU's online MBA features between 36-45 credits and offers specializations in seven areas, including international business. This 12-credit concentration provides training in global leadership and ethics, global supply chain management, and a practicum. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Avg. annual net price: $21,963

$21,963 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: John Brown University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

16. Saint Ambrose University Davenport, Iowa About the program: SAU's 36-credit online MBA features five concentrations, including international management. In this track, students take courses in international management environment, managing across cultures, and international political economy. Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $26,204

$26,204 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Saint Ambrose University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

17. University of Scranton Scranton, Pennsylvania About the program: Scranton's 36-credit online MBA in international business features courses in international accounting, global health management, and international finance. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Avg. annual net price: $34,374

$34,374 Time to completion: Two years

Two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: The University of Scranton is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

18. Wayne State University Detroit, Michigan About the program: WSU's online MBA gives students 13 concentrations to choose from, including international business. The courses in this track include international marketing strategy, international finance, and global supply chain management. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $13,965

$13,965 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Wayne State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

19. Fort Hays State University Hays, Kansas About the program: FHSU's 33-credit online MBA features 13 concentration options. The nine-credit international business track provides training in international finance, international economics, and international marketing. Acceptance rate: 58%

58% Graduation rate: 91%

91% Avg. annual net price: $12,053

$12,053 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Five

Five Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Fort Hays State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

20. Gardner-Webb University Boiling Springs, North Carolina About the program: Gardner-Webb's 30-credit online MBA offers 11 emphasis areas, including international business. Students can also take an international MBA, which includes courses in international trade law, international marketing, and international finance. Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Avg. annual net price: $21,296

$21,296 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Gardner-Webb University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

21. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, Texas About the program: A&M-Corpus Christi's 36-credit online MBA in international business offers training in multinational finance, international economics, and multinational management. Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $16,332

$16,332 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

22. University of La Verne La Verne, California About the program: La Verne's 33-semester hour online MBA features 11 concentrations. The nine-credit international business track includes course options in e-business, international financial management, and contemporary issues in international trade. Acceptance rate: 55%

55% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $25,780

$25,780 Time to completion: One to three years

One to three years GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of La Verne is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Colleges and University Commission (WSCUC).

23. Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, New Hampshire About the program: SNHU's online MBA offers more than 15 concentrations. The international business track includes courses in multinational corporate environments, international marketing strategy, and managing international trade and finance. Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $41,095

$41,095 Time to completion: One

One GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

24. Concordia University Wisconsin Mequon, Wisconsin About the program: CUW's 36-credit online MBA offers 17 concentration options, including international business. In this track, students can take courses in global productions and operations, international economics, and international business law. Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $23,855

$23,855 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Over three

Over three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Concordia University Wisconsin is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

25. Webster University Webster Groves, Missouri About the program: Webster's online MBA offers 10 areas of emphasis, including an international business track. This pathway provides training in cross-cultural management, global supply chain management, and globalization. Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $22,768

$22,768 Time to completion: One

One GRE/GMAT: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Webster University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online international business master's degree program

An online international business master's program combines advanced business and global management training. In a specialized master's program, learners undertake large amounts of research. An online MBA in international business, conversely, provides more significant amounts of practical training within classroom presentations, workshops, and internships.

Both pathways help students develop communication, leadership, and critical thinking skills. MBA programs may offer additional benefits for current business professionals, such as network-building opportunities and startup accelerators and incubators for entrepreneurs.

While online and on-campus programs offer similar course content, online learning typically requires more student independence and proactive study habits. Many practical components can be completed virtually, but some programs may have collaborative on-campus requirements.

International business master's courses

Regardless of the concentration, most business programs include advanced courses in core disciplines. The specialized training requirements vary by school, but international business master's programs often feature similar courses. Many programs, for example, offer courses in international business, finance, and marketing.

In addition to developing general leadership and analytical skills, these programs aim to build student expertise in international business rules and laws. Below, we highlight some of the other possible courses.

International trade

Students in this course learn about the importance and effects of international trade for organizations. They examine the import and export markets and processes, learning the laws, professional responsibilities, and customs.

Cross-cultural management

This course examines how cultural differences can impact management strategies and decisions. Students look at different leadership concepts and strategies, along with specific processes, such as mergers and joint ventures.

Global supply chain and management

In this course, students learn how global supply chains operate and how professionals manage the logistics of these operations. They also learn how to plan, coordinate, and analyze supply chains.

International political economy

Students in this class explore how politics can impact international markets. They examine influential policies and market events, along with how globalization and international trade reacts to changing political environments.

International business degree levels

Students at various degree levels can pursue the international business discipline. While widely applicable at all levels, the training gets more advanced and leads to more professional opportunities with each subsequent degree. Prospective students should choose the pathway that best aligns with their initial career goals, while keeping the option open to continue their studies at a later date.

Associate in international business

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $11,389/year in 2018-19

$11,389/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Bookkeeping clerk, financial clerk, and administrative assistant

International business training at the associate level focuses on business fundamentals. Students develop an understanding of how multinational organizations operate and how globalization influences traditional business practices.

The training provides introductions to core concepts, while also giving room for practical applications. Graduates can build on their training with experience in several entry-level positions or with continued training in a related bachelor's program.

Bachelor's in international business

Length: Three to four years

Three to four years Cost: $28,123/year in 2018-19

$28,123/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Accountant, financial examiner, and human resources specialist

An international business bachelor's program provides broad training and touches on many different business subdisciplines. In addition to building business fundamentals, students get a grasp on specific international business operations.

Learners also get a significant amount of practical training in these programs, including internships and hands-on assignments. An international business degree at this level qualifies graduates for most entry-level business and financial occupations.

Master's in international business

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Human resources manager, financial analyst, and facilities manager

Students in an international business master's program develop specialized management expertise specific to multinational organizations. They also learn the relevant international laws and practices for various business subdisciplines, such as marketing and finance.

Since international business often comes as an MBA specialization, students may receive a considerable amount of practical training. Graduates can pursue many different management and analyst positions, along with the careers in most of the core subdisciplines.

Doctorate in international business

Length: Three to six years

Three to six years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teacher, top executive, and management analyst

At the doctoral level, international business programs allow learners to develop specializations in many different fields. Students can research areas they identify as underserved, emerging, or in need of revision. The studies typically involve considerable amounts of research and theoretical examinations.

Students usually pursue a doctorate in international business with the goal of postsecondary research and teaching positions. Yet, many management and analyst positions are available with organizations all over the world.

In conclusion

International business programs help prepare professionals for the ever-expanding globalization of business. An international business master's program qualifies graduates to help organizations better approach and operate within a global environment.

For more information on any of the ranked programs in the list above, prospective students can contact the schools and departments directly.