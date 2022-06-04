Best online master's programs: Our top picks for 2022

A master's degree builds on your existing education and experience to give you advanced understanding of your field. With a master's degree, you have opportunities to move into leadership and managerial roles in your current profession. Having a master's degree can lead to career advancement, and certain roles require a master's degree.
Online master's degrees have similar curricula and requirements to on-campus programs. And an online program allows you to earn a degree on a timeline that suits your personal and professional needs. Online master's programs may also be more affordable than a brick-and-mortar option.
If you're considering an online master's program, we've identified our top picks for 2022 below.
College
Program stats
How much?
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Per credit hour: $1,400
Application fee: $120
Columbus, OH
Per credit hour: $1,595 resident
$1,795 nonresident
Application fee: $60
Gainesville, FL
Per credit hour: $525-$1,500
Application fee: $30
Durham, NC
Per credit hour: $3,346
Application fee: $95
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC
Per credit hour:
$586.23 resident
$1,602 nonresident
Application fee: $95
Applying to graduate schools is an involved process, but advanced planning can help it go more smoothly.
Departments and programs may have deadlines differing from institutional deadlines. Make sure to check deadlines for programs you're interested in and give yourself plenty of time to finish applying.
You should also gather documentation, note admission requirements, explore tuition and funding options, and contact admissions offices with any questions you have.
To produce this list, we started by collecting federally reported data, programmatic and professional outcomes, and insights from industry experts. Then we applied ZDNet's ranking methodology to find the best of the best. We've broken down the details to help you decide which college is right for you.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, California
About the school: With more than 14,000 graduate and professional students, UCLA's online master's degrees include one in healthcare administration and 15 engineering programs.
2. Ohio State University
Columbus, OH
About the school: OSU offers 20 online master's degrees. The online MBA is designed specifically for working professionals.
3. University of Florida
Gainesville, Florida
About the school: With more than 80 online master's degrees available, UF also offers academic programs at dozens of locations statewide.
4. Duke University
Durham, North Carolina
About the school: Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, Duke hosts nearly 10,000 graduate students annually, including those enrolled in the institution's 10 online master's programs.
5. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
About the school: Alongside online doctoral, undergraduate, and certificate programs, UNC-Chapel Hill offers 12 online master's degrees.
6. University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan
About the school: With 19 schools and colleges, U-M offers 15 online master's degrees among its over 275 online programs through Michigan Online. Through U-M, students can earn an online master's in health infrastructures and learning systems.
7. Stanford University
Stanford, California
About the school: Stanford offers 13 online master's degrees. Alongside extensive engineering options, programs include education, statistics, physics, and informatics master's degrees.
8. Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, Maryland
About the school: Established in 1876, Johns Hopkins houses nine academic divisions. Johns Hopkins accommodates part-time and full-time students alike with more than 50 online master's degrees.
9. University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
About the school: Through Penn's online learning initiative, students can complete one of four online master's degrees. Programs include nonprofit leadership, computer and information technology, animal welfare and behavior, and healthcare innovation.
10. New York University
New York, New York
About the school: With three campuses and 11 academic centers and research programs worldwide, NYU offers 24 online master's degrees through nine of its academic schools.