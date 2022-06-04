Best online master's programs: Our top picks for 2022

The Good Brigade / Getty

A master's degree builds on your existing education and experience to give you advanced understanding of your field. With a master's degree, you have opportunities to move into leadership and managerial roles in your current profession. Having a master's degree can lead to career advancement, and certain roles require a master's degree.

Online master's degrees have similar curricula and requirements to on-campus programs. And an online program allows you to earn a degree on a timeline that suits your personal and professional needs. Online master's programs may also be more affordable than a brick-and-mortar option.

If you're considering an online master's program, we've identified our top picks for 2022 below.

Top 5 online master's degrees: Quick facts

College Program stats How much? University of California, Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA Acceptance rate: 14%

Graduation rate: 92%

Project or comprehensive exam options available

Supplemental certificate programs available Per credit hour: $1,400 Application fee: $120 Ohio State University Columbus, OH Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 77%

Education programs include practicum coursework

Four nursing specializations available Per credit hour: $1,595 resident $1,795 nonresident Application fee: $60 University of Florida Gainesville, FL Acceptance rate: 31%

Graduation rate: 88%

Three forest resources and conservation specializations available

More than 13 pharmaceutical sciences degrees offered Per credit hour: $525-$1,500 Application fee: $30 Duke University Durham, NC Acceptance rate: 8%

Graduation rate: 95%

Accelerated quantitative management degree available

On-campus requirements for some programs Per credit hour: $3,346 Application fee: $95 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chapel Hill, NC Acceptance rate: 23%

Graduation rate: 91%

Internship worked into digital curation and management program

Master of public administration includes professional work experience requirement Per credit hour: $586.23 resident $1,602 nonresident Application fee: $95

Checklist for applying to graduate school

Applying to graduate schools is an involved process, but advanced planning can help it go more smoothly.

Departments and programs may have deadlines differing from institutional deadlines. Make sure to check deadlines for programs you're interested in and give yourself plenty of time to finish applying.

You should also gather documentation, note admission requirements, explore tuition and funding options, and contact admissions offices with any questions you have.

Here's a checklist of what you need to do to prepare for and apply to graduate school.

Decide on a type of program

Choose the schools to which you plan to apply

Review admission criteria

Take the GRE, the GMAT, or other admissions exam

Complete the FAFSA to quality for federal student aid

Send transcripts from your undergraduate degree and any previous graduate coursework

Contact potential writers for letters of recommendation

Research funding options like assistantships and stipends

Apply for private, departmental, and field-specific scholarships.

The best online master's programs



To produce this list, we started by collecting federally reported data, programmatic and professional outcomes, and insights from industry experts. Then we applied ZDNet's ranking methodology to find the best of the best. We've broken down the details to help you decide which college is right for you.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of California, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

About the school: With more than 14,000 graduate and professional students, UCLA's online master's degrees include one in healthcare administration and 15 engineering programs.

Acceptance rate: 14%

14% Graduation rate: 92%

92% Avg. annual net price: $15,023

$15,023 Time to completion: Two to three years

Two to three years Minimum GRE score: No minimum

No minimum Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous

2. Ohio State University

Columbus, OH

About the school: OSU offers 20 online master's degrees. The online MBA is designed specifically for working professionals.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 77%

77% Avg. annual net price: $16,845

$16,845 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Minimum GRE score: No minimum

No minimum Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous coursework

3. University of Florida

Gainesville, Florida

About the school: With more than 80 online master's degrees available, UF also offers academic programs at dozens of locations statewide.

Acceptance rate: 31%

31% Graduation rate: 88%

88% Avg. annual net price: $5,135

$5,135 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Minimum GRE score: Varies

Varies Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous

4. Duke University

Durham, North Carolina

About the school: Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, Duke hosts nearly 10,000 graduate students annually, including those enrolled in the institution's 10 online master's programs.

Acceptance rate: 8%

8% Graduation rate: 96%

96% Avg. annual net price: $32,459

$32,459 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years Minimum GRE score: Required in some departments; no set minimum

Required in some departments; no set minimum Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

5. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

About the school: Alongside online doctoral, undergraduate, and certificate programs, UNC-Chapel Hill offers 12 online master's degrees.

Acceptance rate: 25%

25% Graduation rate: 90%

90% Avg. annual net price: $12,469

$12,469 Time to completion: Two years

Two years Minimum GRE score: 50th percentile or better recommended

50th percentile or better recommended Minimum GPA: 3.0 recommended

3.0 recommended Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs available

6. University of Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

About the school: With 19 schools and colleges, U-M offers 15 online master's degrees among its over 275 online programs through Michigan Online. Through U-M, students can earn an online master's in health infrastructures and learning systems.

Acceptance rate: 26%

26% Graduation rate: 92%

92% Avg. annual net price: $14,878

$14,878 Time to completion: One to two years

One to two years Minimum GRE score: No minimum; average is 80th-90th percentile

No minimum; average is 80th-90th percentile Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Enrollment periods per year: One

One Course delivery method: Asynchronous

7. Stanford University

Stanford, California

About the school: Stanford offers 13 online master's degrees. Alongside extensive engineering options, programs include education, statistics, physics, and informatics master's degrees.

Acceptance rate: 5%

5% Graduation rate: 96%

96% Avg. annual net price: $12,894

$12,894 Time to completion: Two to five years

Two to five years Minimum GRE score: Varies

Varies Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

8. Johns Hopkins University

Baltimore, Maryland

About the school: Established in 1876, Johns Hopkins houses nine academic divisions. Johns Hopkins accommodates part-time and full-time students alike with more than 50 online master's degrees.

Acceptance rate: 11%

11% Graduation rate: 93%

93% Avg. annual net price: $23,428

$23,428 Time to completion: Two to five years

Two to five years Minimum GRE score: Varies

Varies Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs available

9. University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

About the school: Through Penn's online learning initiative, students can complete one of four online master's degrees. Programs include nonprofit leadership, computer and information technology, animal welfare and behavior, and healthcare innovation.

Acceptance rate: 9%

9% Graduation rate: 97%

97% Avg. annual net price: $25,046

$25,046 Time to completion: Two to five years

Two to five years Minimum GRE score: Varies

Varies Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Enrollment periods per year: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs available

10. New York University

New York, New York

About the school: With three campuses and 11 academic centers and research programs worldwide, NYU offers 24 online master's degrees through nine of its academic schools.