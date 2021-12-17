Best online management information systems degree 2021: Top picks

Data has become one of the most useful resources when making decisions and improvements to organization operation. Management information systems allow organizations to store and analyze data with greater ease. The advancement of these systems and the growth in this field has made management information systems degrees a valuable credential in the business world.

For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 25% growth in operations research manager roles between 2020 and 2030, which is 17% higher than the average projected growth rate for all occupations. Graduates with a degree in the field can also pursue other desirable computer occupations. Here, we rank the best management information systems degrees and take a closer look at what to expect from the program.

The best online bachelor's in management information systems degrees

ZDNet's ranking methodology considers information from publicly available national datasets, along with information on school and program reputation, excellence, and affordability. We also leverage insight from industry and educational experts.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. University of Minnesota-Crookston Crookston, Minnesota About the program: UMC's 120-credit information technology management bachelor's program includes courses in database management systems, systems security, and management information systems. The program also features an internship. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Minnesota-Crookston is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of Alabama at Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama About the program: UAB's online information systems bachelor's program features core training in database management, systems analysis, and business data communications. The program also includes a strategic management capstone project. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Avg. annual net price: $16,953

$16,953 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 530-685

530-685 Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Synchronous Accreditation: The University of Alabama at Birmingham is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Dallas Baptist University Dallas, Texas About the program: DBU's 120-credit faith-based online systems technology and information management bachelor's program provides training in database design, information systems analysis, and IT trends and emerging technologies. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $26,387

$26,387 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 510-630

510-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Dallas Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Indiana State University Terre Haute, Indiana About the program: The education of ISU's online management information systems degree includes courses in business systems analysis, data and knowledge management, and business applications development. Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $13,896

$13,896 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Indiana State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Minot State University Minot, North Dakota About the program: Students in MSU's 120-credit online management information systems degree complete courses in data and information management, enterprise architecture, and information assurance. They also have internship opportunities throughout their training. Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $11,898

$11,898 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 450-580

450-580 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Minot State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Old Dominion University Norfolk, Virginia About the program: ODU's 120-credit online information systems and technology bachelor's program provides training in project management in information systems, database concepts, and systems analysis and design. Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $16,493

$16,493 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 480-600

480-600 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Old Dominion University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. University of Houston-Downtown Houston, Texas About the program: UHD's online management information systems degree requires students to complete courses in database management systems, applications analysis and design, and enterprise architecture. Acceptance rate: 89%

89% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Avg. annual net price: $6,848

$6,848 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 460-540

460-540 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: The University of Houston-Downtown is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: WGU's online business information technology management program provides training in quantitative analysis for business, change management, and project management. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49%

49% Avg. annual net price: $9,805

$9,805 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

9. Keiser University Fort Lauderdale, Florida About the program: Keiser's online management information systems degree requires students to complete 126 credits. The training covers courses in advanced business application development, distributed information systems, and business analytics. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $33,428

$33,428 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Keiser University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Colorado State University-Global Campus Greenwood Village, Colorado About the program: CSU-Global's 120-credit online management information systems and business analytics program includes training in information systems design and management, web analytics, and statistics in business analytics. Students can also choose from 30 specialization options. Acceptance rate: 99%

99% Graduation rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Avg. annual net price: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 460-600

460-600 Minimum GPA: 2.8

2.8 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Colorado State University-Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

11. Regis University Denver, Colorado About the program: Regis' 120-credit online computer information systems bachelor's program offers courses in visual data storytelling and information systems strategy. Students in the faith-based program can also choose between business and healthcare tracks. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $25,483

$25,483 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: 510-630

510-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Regis University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

12. Maryville University St. Louis, Missouri About the program: Maryville's 128-credit online management information systems degree curriculum includes courses in applied operating systems and applied customer relationship management. Acceptance rate: 83% Graduation rate: 59% Avg. annual net price: $29,064 Years to completion: Three to four SAT range: 510-630 Minimum GPA: 2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Maryville University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

13. Champlain College Burlington, Vermont About the program: Champlain's 120-credit online management information systems degree curriculum includes courses in enterprise database systems, information systems development, and relational database design. Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $33,561

$33,561 Years to completion: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: 540-670

540-670 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

14. Amridge University Montgomery, Alabama About the program: Amridge's faith-based 128-credit online information systems management bachelor's program features courses in management information systems in business, open source business systems, and security measures in business. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 32%

32% Avg. annual net price: $8,705

$8,705 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Six

Six Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous Accreditation: Amridge University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

15. Bellevue University Bellevue, Nebraska About the program: BU's 127-credit online management information systems degree curriculum includes training in future trends in management information systems, information security management, and managing innovations. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 46%

46% Avg. annual net price: $15,616

$15,616 Years to completion: Three to four

Three to four SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: Asynchronous Accreditation: Bellevue University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

What to expect in an online bachelor's in management information systems degree program

An online management information systems degree at the bachelor's level equips graduates to work with organizational data in various ways. The training in these programs develops in students an understanding of business processes and operations and how data can be an instrument for improvement.

The type of instruction offered depends on the program, with some offering specialized management information systems training and others emphasizing broad information technology management. In general, students acquire a blend of foundational, intermediate, and advanced knowledge and skills in business and technology.

Technology-based bachelor's programs typically involve a considerable amount of theory and practical training. Online learners work in virtual labs, participate in practicums and internships, and complete practical assignments and capstone projects. The independent and more flexible training provided in online programs may require more proactive study habits from students.

Bachelor's in management information systems courses

Combining business, information science, and management training, management information systems programs gives students broad and applicable knowledge. Degree-seekers acquire business and management fundamentals. They also learn to develop, manage, and secure various technologies, including databases and information systems.

This next list highlights some of the most common core courses in the management information systems degree and specializations.

Database design

In this course, students learn to design effective and safe databases. They also learn how to program using Structured Query Language. Some courses might explore the ethics in data storage.

Enterprise database systems

Students in this course learn about enterprise database systems, including their design, operation, management, and applications. Learners explore topics in data warehousing, modeling, and mining as well.

Business analytics

This course teaches learners how to use business analytics for predictive modeling, risk assessments, and decision-making purposes. Students learn how to use different analytical tools and quantitative methods.

Systems analysis

In this course, students learn how to analyze organizational systems to identify inefficiencies, vulnerabilities, and areas for improvement. They learn how to incorporate organizational and user needs when determining if and where upgrades and changes should be made.

Management information systems degree levels

Management information systems programs can be found at various levels, each providing different depths of training and opportunities. Here, we look at the degree levels and what management information systems degree students can expect from each.

Certificate in management information systems

Length: 1-12 months

1-12 months Cost: Varies

Varies Post-grad careers: Computer support specialist, computer systems administrator, and computer programmer

Management information systems certificates offer students focused and accelerated training at various levels. Some offer introductory lessons for entry-level career preparation, whereas others provide more specialized training for more experienced business and information technology professionals.

At the undergraduate level, these certificates may look similar to a bachelor's program major, excluding the general education and business requirements. Graduate certificates explore more advanced topics, including specific management information systems and systems design.

Associate in management information systems

Length: One to two years

One to two years Cost: $11,389/year in 2018-19

$11,389/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Computer support specialist, computer systems administrator, and web developer

Graduates with an associate degree in management information systems typically pursue entry-level careers in business and information technology. Their training covers the fundamentals of both fields, plus some specialized courses in management information systems.

The specialized training may cover topics like systems operations and administration. The foundation developed in these programs can be further developed with professional experience and more advanced degrees.

Bachelor's in management information systems

Length: Three to four years

Three to four years Cost: $28,123/year in 2018-19

$28,123/year in 2018-19 Post-grad careers: Operations research analyst, computer systems analyst, and information security analyst

Management information systems degree curriculums typically cover a large area at the bachelor's level. Students develop business and information technology principles, along with specialized training in management information systems and information science.

Degree-seekers can acquire the skills to design and manage these systems. Their training often combines theoretical lessons and practical applications, including internships and hands-on capstone assignments. Graduates can pursue many information technology and business support occupations.

Master's in management information systems

Length: Three to four years

Three to four years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Computer and information research scientist, information systems manager, and database administrator

A management information systems master's program builds on the concepts acquired at the undergraduate level. Students learn to design and secure more complex and needs-based systems. They also further develop their understanding of business operations and analytical abilities to better support organizations.

Master's programs feature extensive research requirements and practical training opportunities. Graduates can pursue many computer and information technology positions, along with various management and analyst careers.

Doctorate in management information systems

Length: Three to six years

Three to six years Cost: $19,792/year in 2019-20

$19,792/year in 2019-20 Post-grad careers: Postsecondary teacher, computer and information research scientist, and top executive

Doctoral programs in management information systems represent the highest level of training available in the field. Graduates can access most information technology and management careers, along with the typical postsecondary teaching and research pathways.

Doctoral programs feature flexible and specialized training opportunities, allowing learners to pursue their individual research interests. In addition to mastering advanced management information systems applications, students may seek out new technologies, applications, and industries to support.

In conclusion

With a management information systems degree, you can pursue an array of careers in the information technology and business sectors. The programs ranked on this page deliver some of the most effective training in the field and position graduates to capitalize on the growing number of data applications for organizations.

You can get more detailed information by reaching out to the schools and program departments directly.